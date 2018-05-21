Michael B. Jordan, who portrayed the tortured villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther and will reprise the title role in Creed II, will join Rooster Teeth’s animated series gen:LOCK to voice the main character, Julian Chase.

The actor, whose star has been on the rise since his critically acclaimed performance in NBC’s Friday Night Lights and the indie breakout Fruitvale Station, will lend his voice to the sci-fi series.

“We are excited beyond belief to announce Michael B. Jordan as the voice of Julian Chase in gen:LOCK,” said Gray G. Haddock, gen:LOCK creator and head of Rooster Teeth Animation, who noted that Jordan’s “love of anime” that drew him to the project.

In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha-giant, weaponized robot bodies. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested.

The series will premiere exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service, which launched in 2016 and has attracted 250,000 subscribers with original content geared for a niche gamer audience. Jordan will easily be the most recognizable performer on the Rooster Teeth talent roster.

Outlier Productions, Jordan’s production company, will co-produce the series along with Rooster Teeth.

Rooster Teeth got its start producing Red vs. Blue, an online series that used video game characters as digital puppets in an original story. The machinima production is the longest running web series of all time. The company was founded in 2003, and is now a subsidiary of Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group.