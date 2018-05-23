EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Avis has been set to write and direct a modern reimagining of Black Beauty, the classic Anna Sewell novel. Bolt Pictures and Constantin Film are teaming to produce the pic, which will mirror the events of the original 1877 book while bringing them into a modern light.

The plot will center on Jo Green, a teenager who recently lost her parents, who is sent to live with her uncle at a horse and animal sanctuary on Long Island. She eventually bonds with the wild Black Beauty, who was similarly taken away from her family when her mustang herd was captured in the West.

Constantin’s Robert Kulzer will produce with Jeremy Bolt. Martin Moszkowicz and Jon Brown are executive producers.

Avis’ feature film credits include 2016’s Deserted starring Mischa Barton and this year’s Adolescence. The writer-director-editor is also a longform commercials helmer. She is repped by Ensemble Entertainment and Morris, Yorn.