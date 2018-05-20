Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with six awards already won in the non-televised award categories for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, taking place today in Las Vegas and set to be broadcast live on both coasts via NBC-TV.
Lamar is tied with Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran this year for most nominations (15). His already secured awards include Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Streaming Song (Audio).
Bruno Mars follows Lamar with five wins, while Imagine Dragons and Ed Sheeran are tied with four wins each. Mars has received wins for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song. Imagine Dragons have received wins for Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album and Top Rock Song. Ed Sheeran goes into tonight’s live broadcast with wins for Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song.
Other multi-category winners in the pre-show run include Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber with three wins for Top Latin Song, Top Streaming Song (Video) and Top Selling Song; Chris Stapleton with three wins for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album; Tasha Cobbs Leonard with two wins for Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Album; The Chainsmokers with two wins for Top Dance/Electronic Album and Top Dance/Electronic Song; Ozuna with two wins for Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album; and U2 with two wins for Top Touring Artist and Top Rock Tour.
Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the chart period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018. The live event is produced by dick clark productions (dcp).
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards broadcast will feature performances from Janet Jackson, who will receive the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and perform for the first time on television in nine years, as well as BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, with collaborations from Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams, Khalid & Normani, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled, Macklemore and Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue, Shawn Mendes & Khalid and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.
Presenters throughout the evening will include Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Halsey, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, Nick Jonas and DJ Mustard, Chloe Kim, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Des Linden, Julia Michaels, French Montana, NE-YO, Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Grace VanderWaal and Rebel Wilson.
This year’s show will broadcast live on both coasts from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.
The full list of non-televised winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
**Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
**Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
**Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
**Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
**Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
**Ed Sheeran
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
**U2
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
**Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
**Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Rihanna
**SZA
Top R&B Tour:
**Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
**Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
**Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
**Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
- Cole
**JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
**Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
**Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
**Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
**Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
**Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
**Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
**U2
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
**Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
**MercyMe
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
**Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake “More Life”
**Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
Top Soundtrack:
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
** “Moana”
Top R&B Album:
Khalid “American Teen”
**Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
SZA “Ctrl”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTACION “17”
Top Rap Album:
Drake “More Life”
**Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
**Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”
Brett Young “Brett Young”
Top Rock Album:
**Imagine Dragons “Evolve”
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam “Fénix”
Christian Nodal “Me Dejé Llevar”
**Ozuna “Odisea”
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Shakira “El Dorado”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”
**The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open”
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”
Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”
Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”
**Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection”
MercyMe “Lifer”
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”
Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
**Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.”
Marvin Sapp “Close”
SONG AWARDS
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
**Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”
Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
**Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
Top Selling Song:
**Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
**Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
**Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
Top Rock Song:
**Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”
**Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
**The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”
**Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name”
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe “Even If”
Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”
**J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Travis Greene “You Waited”
Tamela Mann “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”