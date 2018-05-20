Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with six awards already won in the non-televised award categories for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, taking place today in Las Vegas and set to be broadcast live on both coasts via NBC-TV.

Lamar is tied with Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran this year for most nominations (15). His already secured awards include Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Streaming Song (Audio).

Bruno Mars follows Lamar with five wins, while Imagine Dragons and Ed Sheeran are tied with four wins each. Mars has received wins for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song. Imagine Dragons have received wins for Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album and Top Rock Song. Ed Sheeran goes into tonight’s live broadcast with wins for Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song.

Other multi-category winners in the pre-show run include Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber with three wins for Top Latin Song, Top Streaming Song (Video) and Top Selling Song; Chris Stapleton with three wins for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album; Tasha Cobbs Leonard with two wins for Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Album; The Chainsmokers with two wins for Top Dance/Electronic Album and Top Dance/Electronic Song; Ozuna with two wins for Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album; and U2 with two wins for Top Touring Artist and Top Rock Tour.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the chart period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018. The live event is produced by dick clark productions (dcp).

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards broadcast will feature performances from Janet Jackson, who will receive the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and perform for the first time on television in nine years, as well as BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, with collaborations from Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams, Khalid & Normani, Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled, Macklemore and Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue, Shawn Mendes & Khalid and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

Presenters throughout the evening will include Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Darren Criss, Halsey, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz, Nick Jonas and DJ Mustard, Chloe Kim, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi, Des Linden, Julia Michaels, French Montana, NE-YO, Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan, Bebe Rexha, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Grace VanderWaal and Rebel Wilson.

This year’s show will broadcast live on both coasts from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.

The full list of non-televised winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

**Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

**Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

**Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

**Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

**Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

**Ed Sheeran

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

**U2

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

**Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

**Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Rihanna

**SZA

Top R&B Tour:

**Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

**Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

**Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

**Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Cole

**JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

**Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

**Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

**Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

**Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

**Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

**Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

**U2

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

**Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

**MercyMe

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

**Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake “More Life”

**Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

Post Malone “Stoney”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Top Soundtrack:

“Black Panther”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

** “Moana”

Top R&B Album:

Khalid “American Teen”

**Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

SZA “Ctrl”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

XXXTENTACION “17”

Top Rap Album:

Drake “More Life”

**Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Migos “Culture”

Post Malone “Stoney”

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

**Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”

Brett Young “Brett Young”

Top Rock Album:

**Imagine Dragons “Evolve”

Linkin Park “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco “Death Of A Bachelor”

Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

U2 “Songs of Experience”

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam “Fénix”

Christian Nodal “Me Dejé Llevar”

**Ozuna “Odisea”

Romeo Santos “Golden”

Shakira “El Dorado”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “AVĪCI (01)”

**The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open”

Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

Kygo “Stargazing”

ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”

Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”

Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”

**Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection”

MercyMe “Lifer”

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”

Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

**Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.”

Marvin Sapp “Close”

SONG AWARDS

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

**Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Lil Uzi Vert “XO TOUR Llif3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

**Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Top Selling Song:

**Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth “Attention”

**Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

**Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

Top Rock Song:

**Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William ft. Beyoncé “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny “Mayores”

**Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Maluma “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escápate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

**The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie “Rockabye”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”

**Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name”

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe “Even If”

Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”

**J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

Travis Greene “You Waited”

Tamela Mann “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”