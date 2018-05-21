The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were handed out on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Ed Sheeran taking the night’s biggest prize for Top Artist. The “Shape of You” singer and Kendrick Lamar were the night’s top winners, receiving six awards each. Other winners of the evening included Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons and Cardi B.
American Idol winner and award-winning musician Kelly Clarkson was on double duty as host and performer at the ceremony. She started the show with a “call to change” in the wake of the Santa Fe High School tragedy and then went into a monologue to insist she was less of comedic host and more of a fan of all the performers. This led to a diverse medley of hit songs from nominees.
Other performers of the evening included Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and K-pop sensation BTS (who received an uproarious amount of applause every time their name was mentioned. There were many duets including Camila Cabello and Pharrell as well as Ke$ha and Macklemore. But the ultimate duet of the evening was Christina Aguilera teaming with Demi Lovato for the world premiere of “Fall in Line”. Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa took to the stage with Spinderella to kick it old school with their catalog of hits including “Let’s Talk About Sex” and, of course, the seminial “Push It”. For an extra nostalgic treat, the rap group took us back to 1993 as they were joined on the stage by trailblazing R&B group En Vogue (now a trio) for a performance of “Whatta Man”.
All paled in comparison to the night’s top honoree Janet Jackson who received the Icon Award and served up a slay-worthy performance to remind us why she is the best. She is the first Black woman to be honored with the award.
Non-televised winners were announced earlier today while the remaining trophies were given during the televised ceremony. Read the complete list of winners below.
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid *WINNER*
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello *WINNER*
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift *WINNER*
Top Duo/Group
Imagine Dragons *WINNER*
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake *WINNER*
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Radio Songs Artist
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS *WINNER*
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 *WINNER*
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA *WINNER*
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B *WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole
Jay-Z *WINNER*
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER*
Top Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER*
Top Country Female Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris *WINNER*
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan *WINNER*
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons *WINNER*
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2 *WINNER*
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna *WINNER*
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers *WINNER*
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe *WINNER*
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard *WINNER*
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” *WINNER*
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
Top Selling Album
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
P!nk “Beautiful Trauma”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”
Taylor Swift “reputation” *WINNER*
Top Soundtrack
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana” *WINNER*
Top R&B Album
Khalid “American Teen”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic” *WINNER*
SZA “CTRL”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTATION “17”
Top Rap Album
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” *WINNER*
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Top Country Album
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” *WINNER*
Brett Young “Brett Young”
Top Rock Album
Imagine Dragons “Evolve” *WINNER*
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death of a Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
Top Latin Album
Nicky Jam “Fenix”
Christian Nodal “Me Deje Llevar”
Ozuna “Odisea” *WINNER*
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Shakira “El Dorado”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii “AVĨCI (01)”
The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” *WINNER*
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”
Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”
Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”
Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” *WINNER*
MercyMe “Lifer”
Top Gospel Album
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”
Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” *WINNER*
Marvin Sapp “Close”
Top Hot 100 Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran “Shape Of You”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.” *WINNER*
Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour LLIF3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”
Top Selling Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
Ed Sheeran” Shape of You” *WINNER*
Top Collaboration
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee v Justin Bieber “Despacito”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Top R&B Song
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” *WINNER*
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
Top Rap Song
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar” *WINNER*
Top Country Song
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road” *WINNER*
Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Brett Young “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons “Believer” *WINNER*
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny ”Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escapate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” *WINNER*
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
Top Christian Song
Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” *WINNER*
Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe “Even If”
Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Song
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”
Travis Greene “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It” *WINNER*
Tamela Mann “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”