The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were handed out on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Ed Sheeran taking the night’s biggest prize for Top Artist. The “Shape of You” singer and Kendrick Lamar were the night’s top winners, receiving six awards each. Other winners of the evening included Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons and Cardi B.

American Idol winner and award-winning musician Kelly Clarkson was on double duty as host and performer at the ceremony. She started the show with a “call to change” in the wake of the Santa Fe High School tragedy and then went into a monologue to insist she was less of comedic host and more of a fan of all the performers. This led to a diverse medley of hit songs from nominees.

Other performers of the evening included Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and K-pop sensation BTS (who received an uproarious amount of applause every time their name was mentioned. There were many duets including Camila Cabello and Pharrell as well as Ke$ha and Macklemore. But the ultimate duet of the evening was Christina Aguilera teaming with Demi Lovato for the world premiere of “Fall in Line”. Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa took to the stage with Spinderella to kick it old school with their catalog of hits including “Let’s Talk About Sex” and, of course, the seminial “Push It”. For an extra nostalgic treat, the rap group took us back to 1993 as they were joined on the stage by trailblazing R&B group En Vogue (now a trio) for a performance of “Whatta Man”.

All paled in comparison to the night’s top honoree Janet Jackson who received the Icon Award and served up a slay-worthy performance to remind us why she is the best. She is the first Black woman to be honored with the award.

Non-televised winners were announced earlier today while the remaining trophies were given during the televised ceremony. Read the complete list of winners below.

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid *WINNER*

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Camila Cabello *WINNER*

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift *WINNER*

Top Duo/Group

Imagine Dragons *WINNER*

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Radio Songs Artist

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS *WINNER*

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 *WINNER*

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars *WINNER*

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Bruno Mars *WINNER*

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA *WINNER*

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars *WINNER*

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B *WINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole

Jay-Z *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER*

Top Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER*

Top Country Female Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris *WINNER*

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan *WINNER*

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons *WINNER*

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2 *WINNER*

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna *WINNER*

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers *WINNER*

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe *WINNER*

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard *WINNER*

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” *WINNER*

Post Malone “Stoney”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

Top Selling Album

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

P!nk “Beautiful Trauma”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”

Taylor Swift “reputation” *WINNER*

Top Soundtrack

“Black Panther”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

“Moana” *WINNER*

Top R&B Album

Khalid “American Teen”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic” *WINNER*

SZA “CTRL”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

XXXTENTATION “17”

Top Rap Album

Drake “More Life”

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.” *WINNER*

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Migos “Culture”

Post Malone “Stoney”

Top Country Album

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1” *WINNER*

Brett Young “Brett Young”

Top Rock Album

Imagine Dragons “Evolve” *WINNER*

Linkin Park “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco “Death of a Bachelor”

Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

U2 “Songs of Experience”

Top Latin Album

Nicky Jam “Fenix”

Christian Nodal “Me Deje Llevar”

Ozuna “Odisea” *WINNER*

Romeo Santos “Golden”

Shakira “El Dorado”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii “AVĨCI (01)”

The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open” *WINNER*

Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

Kygo “Stargazing”

ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”

Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”

Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”

Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection” *WINNER*

MercyMe “Lifer”

Top Gospel Album

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”

Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” *WINNER*

Marvin Sapp “Close”

Top Hot 100 Song

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*

Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran “Shape Of You”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar “Humble.” *WINNER*

Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour LLIF3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*

Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”

Top Selling Song

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth “Attention”

Ed Sheeran” Shape of You” *WINNER*

Top Collaboration

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee v Justin Bieber “Despacito”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Top R&B Song

Childish Gambino “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like” *WINNER*

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar” *WINNER*

Top Country Song

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road” *WINNER*

Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Brett Young “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song

Imagine Dragons “Believer” *WINNER*

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito” *WINNER*

Maluma “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escapate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This” *WINNER*

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

Top Christian Song

Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name” *WINNER*

Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe “Even If”

Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song

Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”

Travis Greene “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It” *WINNER*

Tamela Mann “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”