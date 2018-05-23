The Producers Guild of America’s annual Produced By Conference next month in Los Angeles has rounded out its list of participants including adding Barry co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg for a “Conversation With” session.

Skydance Television president Marcy Ross and Hyde Park Entertainment group boss Ashok Amritraj are also among those that have been added to the lineup for the two-day event, set for June 9-10 on the Paramount lot.

They newcomers join already announced attendees including Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos, Justin Simien Lena Waithe, Errol Morris and Dan Harmon, along with producers like Charles D. King, Larry Gordon, Stephanie Allain, Paul Feig, Neal H. Moritz, Ian Bryce, Donald DeLine, Tracey Edmonds, Lucy Fisher, Lynette Howell Taylor, James F. Lopez, Chris Moore, Ronald D. Moore, Mary Parent, Stacy Rukeyser, Doug Wick and more.

The 10th annual event will also feature a panel on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale with creator Bruce Miller and producer Warren Littlefiled.