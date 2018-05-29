Andrea Constand, the victim in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial that resulted in a guilty verdict last month in Pennsylvania, will appear for an exclusive interview Friday on NBC’s . It will be her first TV sit-down.

The special Dateline episode, “Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks,” will air at 10 PM ET and feature interviews with four other Cosby accusers — Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas and Chelan Lasha — who testified against him in the retrial, along with Constand’s mother Gianna Constand.

Kate Snow, who interviewed a group of 27 Cosby accusers as part of a Dateline special in 2015, will host. Friday’s special will also include interviews with Andrea Constand’s attorneys Dolores Troiani and Bebe Kivitz, and Angela Rose of PAVE (Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment), an advocacy group for survivors of sexual assault.

Constand’s case is the only one against Cosby to result in a criminal trial. He was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and faces 30 years behind bars. Sentencing is set for September 24-25.