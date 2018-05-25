P.J. Byrne (Rampage) is set to return for the second installment of HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies, reprising his role of Principal Nippal.

He joins previously announced returning cast Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Kathryn Newton, Robin Wiegert, Merrin Dungey and Sarah Sokolovic. Previously announced Meryl Streep joins Season 2, along with Douglas Smith, Crystal Fox and Moe McCrae.

Per HBO, the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

David E. Kelley will write all seven scripts based on a story by Liane Moriarty and will executive produce, along with Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold, who will also direct all seven episodes. Moriarty produces.

Byrne can currently be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson in Rampage. His other recent film credits include Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris and Home Again opposite Reese Witherspoon. On the TV side, he was most recently seen in a recurring role on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Byrne is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic Management, and attorney Michael Mahan.