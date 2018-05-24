FX has ordered a fourth season of of Zach Galifianakis’ hit dark comedy series Baskets.

“Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.”

Baskets features Galifianakis as twins Chip & Dale Baskets, Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets, and Martha Kelly as Martha.

The recently wrapped third season saw the Baskets family attempt to run a rodeo together. In the emotional season finale, the Baskets family gathered to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Ken (recurring guest star Alex Morris), who had a question for Christine (Anderson).

Anderson won a supporting actor Emmy for his performance as Christine, and Galifianakis received an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Baskets is produced by FX Productions. Executive Producers include Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza.