EXCLUSIVE: FX is developing Run, a female-driven drama inspired by the political career of retired U.S Sen. Barbara Boxer. The project comes from Boxer and her daughter, documentary producer Nicole Boxer; Royal Pains co-creator Andrew Lenchewski; and Nina Tassler and Denise DeNovi’s PatMa Productions.

Written by Lenchewski, Run centers on a woman launching a highly improbable bid for Congress.

Lenchewski executive produces with Barbara Boxer and Nicole Boxer, along with Tassler and DiNovi via PatMa and Chuck Ortner.

The project will draw inspiration from Boxer’s experiences in Congress, where she served 34 years representing the state of California — 10 years in the House of Representatives and 24 years in the Senate. She was elected to the Senate in 1992, dubbed the “Year of the Woman,” topping an all-male field of rivals, and made big inroads into the male-dominated institution. In her 2004 re-election, she set the record for the most votes in any U.S. Senate election in history with 6.96 million. During her career, Boxer’s trademark issues were women’s rights and the environment. She retired in 2016 and was succeeded by Kamala Harris.

Nicole Boxer was an executive producer of The Hunting Ground, Kirby Dick’s praised CNN documentary about campus sexual assaults. .

Veteran film and TV producer DiNovi and former CBS Entertainment chairman Tassler earlier this year launched PatMa Productions, an independent studio that aims to amplify diverse voices across the multi-platform global entertainment universe.

Lenchewski, who also co-wrote and executive produced the USA pilot The Tap, is repped by CAA, Anonymous, and attorney Andy Galker. Boxer is repped by CAA and Linda Lichter.