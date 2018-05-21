It’s official. Barack and Michelle Obama have signed their production deal with Netflix.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” Netflix announced via Twitter.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

The Netflix announcement is confirmation of the deal first reported by The New York Times in March.

The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another platform, one that reaches nearly 118 million subscribers around the world. Former President Obama and Michelle Obama already have a strong social media presence.

The Times reported that Barack Obama would not use the platform as a way to counter President Donald Trump or other conservatives. Rather, the Obamas would allegedly focus on inspirational stories.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, was quoted by the Times. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

Michelle Obama recently announced that her memoir, Becoming, would be out in the fall. The former President is still working on his own memoir, with no release date set. They were paid a reported $60 million in the book deals.