The Bachelorette season debut, in which publicist Becca Kufrin began her second shot at made-for-TV love, was Memorial Day’s most watched primetime TV show overall, but it suffered the ABC reality series’ lowest season premiere in the adult 18-49 demographic and total viewers. The two-hour opening’s 1.4 demo rating and 5.55 million viewers was steady-ish with its year-ago Memorial Day telecast (1.5, 5.7M).

The Bachelorette typically premieres the week prior to Memorial Day, coming out of the Dancing with the Stars finale at the end of the broadcast season. Since becoming a summer series in 2008, it previously has premiered on Memorial Day just once, in 2013.

Meanwhile, the wild Game 1 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final, which saw the expansion Vegas Golden Knights beating the Washington Capitals 6-4, clocked a 1.6 demo rating and 4.84 million viewers, though updates for the live-across-country broadcast could be substantial.

The CW’s iZombie (0.2, 760,000) ended its season draining the life out of its Supergirl (0.4, 1.56M) lead-in.

Fox aired back-to-back episodes of Lucifer (0.5, 2.41M), the series’ last two on the network after its cancellation.

NBC was the No. 1 Big 4 network (1.6, 4.84 M), leading every primetime half-hour in the demo. ABC (1.1, 4.61M) came in second in both metrics, followed by CBS (0.5, 3.88M), with a lineup that included repeats of Mom (0.6, 4.12M), Man with a Plan (0.5, 3.65M), and NCIS: New Orleans (0.4, 3.79M), as well as an original Elementary (0.4, 3.96M) at 10 PM. Lucifer-fueled Fox (0.5, 2.41M) tied CBS in the demo. CW (0.3, 1.16M) followed.