Atlas Entertainment has promoted Oscar-nominated producer Richard Suckle to the position of president. He will work with company founder and CEO Charles Roven to guide the direction of the film and TV company, mentor its creative executives and continue producing.

Suckle joined Atlas in 1992 as Roven’s assistant. Since then, the pair have produced films including the Oscar-nominated American Hustle, the DC pics Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad, and the Scooby-Doo franchise. On Atlas’ expanding TV front, Suckle is an executive producer on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, and he brought in the Bravo anthology series Dirty John starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana which has a two-season order from Bravo for a 2018 premiere.

Atlas is now in production on J.C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier for Netflix and Wonder Woman 2, which Roven is producing and Suckle and Roven Oakley are executive producing for Warner Bros.