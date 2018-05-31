Asia Argento is to star as a judge on The X Factor in Italy. The xXx star called it a “bittersweet” return to primetime television TV in the country, “where I was slut-shamed for months”.

Argento, who has recorded a number of collaborations with rock stars such as Placebo frontman Brian Molko, will join the judging panel alongside rapper Fedez, rock star Manuel Agnelli and record exec Mara Maionchi.

The show is produced by FremantleMedia Italy for Sky Italia’s Uno channel. It marks her return to Italian television, where she has previously been a judge on Rai’s dance format Forte Forte Forte and a constestants on the local version of Dancing with the Stars.

It comes less than a month after she used an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to reiterate allegations that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein and that there are still people in the industry that need to be held accountable.

“We are excited to welcome Asia to The X Factor family, where we are confident that the contribution of her musical culture and personality will be very important to the show,” said Nils Hartmann, director of original productions at Sky Italia.

“We welcome all the [judges] of this new edition, but particularly Asia Argento, whom we are delighted to have on board,” added Gabriele Immirzi, CEO of FremantleMedia Italy. “The X Factor 2018 will signal a more creative and productive renovation of the show, with the ambition to continue to grow and become more of a reference point for Italian and international music shows.”