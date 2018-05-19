Joining jury member Ava DuVernay to present the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony this evening, Asia Argento sounded a warning to the audience.

She began, “I was raped by Harvey Weinstein in Cannes in 1997. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground. I’m going to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here again. He will never disgrace the community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes.” She went on to tell the crowd assembled in the Palais’ Lumière theater, “Even tonight there are those that still need to be held accountable for his behavior. You do not belong in this industry. You know who you are. We are not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.”

Argento alleged in The New Yorker that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein following an encounter where he asked for a massage. She later tweeted a scene from her 2000 film, Scarlet Diva, in which she turned her pain into art; she says it was inspired by that traumatic incident.

Weinstein has previously denied the assault. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein this weekend again denied the rape allegation, maintaining that he and Argento “had a consensual relationship.” While the relationship was also mentioned in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker report last fall, Argento has since repeatedly denied it, including during a conference panel Farrow moderated last month in New York.