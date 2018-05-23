Jessica Walter, who plays Lucille Bluth, Jeffrey Tambor’s on-screen wife on Netflix’s Arrested Development says Tambor verbally harassed her on the set.

The allegations were revealed in a New York Times interview with cast members Walter, Tambor, Tony Hale, Jason Bateman, Alia Shawkat, Will Arnett and David Cross. The group talked openly about the accusations of sexual misconduct against Tambor on the set of Transparent. He has denied the allegations, but left the show.

Walter talked about a time on the Arrested Development set when Tambor blew up at her. “I have to let go of being angry at him,” she said through tears with Tambor sitting a few feet away. “He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go.” At that point, she turned to Tambor, according to the Times. “And I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again.”

“But it’s hard because honestly — Jason [Bateman] says this happens all the time,” she continued. “In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now.”

When asked if she had reservations about working with Tambor again, Walter replied she would not hesitate.

“I don’t want to walk around with anger,” she said. “I respect him as an actor. We’ve known each other for years and years and years. No, no, no, no. Of course, I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”



Arrested Development premieres its fifth season May 29 on Netflix.