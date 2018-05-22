EXCLUSIVE: Archstone Distribution has picked up the worldwide distribution rights to Beach House, with plans to release the thriller in theaters June 22. Jason Saltiel co-wrote and directed the pic, which stars Willa Fitzgerald (MTV’s Scream: The TV Series, PBS’ Little Women) Murray Bartlett, Orlagh Cassidy, and Tom Hammond.

It follows Emma (Fitzgerald), whose quiet beach retreat takes an unsettling turn with the arrival of an enigmatic artist from her mother’s past, Paul (Bartlett). Paul challenges, enthralls, and frightens her, as she comes to suspect him of a terrible crime.

Matt Simon co-wrote and produced the pic with exec producers Andrew van den Houten of 79th & Broadway Entertainment and Ben Barenholtz.

The deal was brokered by Archstone’s Brady Bowen with van den Houten on behalf of the filmmakers.