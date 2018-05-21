EXCLUSIVE: Antonio Campos, the writer-director-producer whose credits include the Cannes Un Certain Regard pic Afterschool and the Sundance films Simon Killer and Christine, has signed with WME.

Campos has been busy on the TV side of late, directing and executive producing USA’s The Sinner starring Jessica Biel in addition to Netflix’s The Punisher, on which he directed an episode in Season 1 and is helming another in Season 2.

As a producer, his credits include Martha Macy May Marlene, James White, The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing.

Upcoming, Campos has signed on to rewrite and direct the upcoming Fox Searchlight horror film Splitfoot, and is aboard to direct a prequel to The Omen for 20th Century Fox.

Campos, who had been at UTA, continues to be repped by manager Melissa Breaux at Management 360 and attorneys Peter Nelson and Joel Vanderkloot.