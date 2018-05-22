EXCLUSIVE: Antoine Fuqua has made a deal to direct The Street, which Goodfellas scribe Nicholas Pileggi is writing for Tooley Entertainment, eOne and Pressman Films. Pic is a thriller set against the backdrops of New York and Shanghai.

Tooley Entertainment CEO Tucker Tooley is producing with Edward R. Pressman and Fuqua through his Fuqua Films banner. Tooley Entertainment and eOne will co-develop, co-produce and co-finance the film. Fuqua Films will co-develop and co-produce as well. Lara Thompson will oversee the project for eOne.

Deal comes as Fuqua preps for Sony’s July 20 release of The Equalizer 2, the first sequel for the filmmaker and his star Denzel Washington. He’s exec producer on Fox’s The Resident, which recently got a second season renewal, and he’s directing — and exec producing with Lebron James — an untitled HBO Entertainment multi-part documentary film about the life and career of Muhammad Ali. He also recently came back aboard Scarface at Universal.

eOne and Sierra/Affinity are handling global distribution.

Fuqua is repped by CAA and Brian Lazarus; Pileggi is WME; Tooley is WME and Patrick Knapp and Pressman is Jake Bloom.