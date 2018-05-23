EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank on Bill Hader’s HBO dark comedy series Barry, has signed with ICM Partners. Carrigan also recurs as baddie Victor Zsasz on Fox’s Batman series Gotham.

Barry, created by Alec Berg and Hader, stars Hader as a low-rent hitman from the Midwest who finds himself drawn into a community of acting students while on a hit job in L.A. Carrigan plays a Chechen thug who happens to be a polished henchman with a heart of gold. HBO renewed the series for a second season last month.

Carrigan’s credits include his first series, ABC’s The Forgotten opposite Christian Slater, as well as NBC’s Parenthood.

He continues to be repped by Schlegel Entertainment and United Agents in the UK.