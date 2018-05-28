Flying in a bit more than a month before it lands at theaters, Disney and Marvel today released the latest TV spot for Ant-Man and The Wasp, the sequel to its 2015 superhero tentpole. Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang/Ant-Man along with director Peyton Reed, joined by Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp.

In the sequel set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and The Wasp join forces for to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a criminal who steals tech from Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) that allows her to pass through objects.

Ant-Man and The Wasp were on the sidelines for Marvel’s most recently superhero mashup Avengers: Infinity War, which has made $1.9 billion globally since its April debut. In the MCU timeline, Lang/Ant-Man was under house arrest at the time of Infinity War, so he missed out.

Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park and Michelle Pfeiffer co-star in Ant-Man and the Wasp, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari.

Kevin Feige is producing with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee.

The pic hits theaters July 6.