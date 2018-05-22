EXCLUSIVE: Ann Dowd, Scandal‘s Jeff Perry, and Allison Tolman (Good Girls, Downward Dog)) will star in Speed Of Life, a film written and directed by Liz Manashil. The pic is an ode to the David Bowie song of the same name and follows a woman who has a chance to reflect on her life when a wormhole opens upon David Bowie’s death.

Nicolaas Bertelsen, Josh Compton, and Pardis Sullins produced the project.

Dowd, currently co-starring in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment. Perry is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment while Tolman is with UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.