SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of Animal Kingdom‘s Monday night Season 3 premiere.

When we last saw Baz Blackwell (Scott Speedman) at the end of the Season 2, he was being wheeled into the emergency room after being shot several times at point-blank range by a mysterious gunman. It didn’t take long for the question of whether he would survive to be revealed. Shortly after the Season premiere began, we learned that Baz died after doctors failed to rescuscitate him.

The outcome confirms Deadline’s report earlier this year that Speedman was in the process of exiting Animal Kingdom after news of his guest-star casting in Grey’s Anatomy for the current season, with the exact number of episodes to be determined. As Deadline reported, it is unusual for a star of one flagship series to appear as a different character on another top series. Speedman has appeared in one episode so far on Grey’s – the March 29th episode titled “One Day Like This” as Dr. Nick Marsh.