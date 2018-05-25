Journalist Angelo Falcón, the National Institute for Latino Policy president and founder and National Hispanic Media Coalition board member, has died. He was 66.

Falcón was a nationally recognized expert on Latino politics and policy issues and the author of the Atlas of Stateside Puerto Ricans. He was also the editor of the Latino Policy eNewsletter and chair of the Latino Census Network.

In addition, he was also the co-editor of Latino Voices: Mexican, Puerto Rican and Cuban Perspectives on American Politics, Boricuas in Gotham: Puerto Ricans in the Making of Modern New York City, Data Disseminating to Communities Color: The Role of the Census Information Centers, Opening the Courthouse Doors: The Need for More Hispanic Judges, and Still on the Outside Looking In: Latino Employment in New York Broadcast Television.

He wrote and appeared in various publications, including The Nation, New York Post, National Civic Review, El Diario-La Prensa, New American Media, and the Hispanic Link News Service. Falcón has been featured on CNN, CNN en Español, WCBS, WNBC, WABC, National Public Radio, Univision, Telemundo, and Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report.

Falcón served on the boards of numerous civic organizations, including the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda, NHMC, and the National Latino Council on Alcohol and Tobacco Prevention. He was also a founding member of the Defend the Honor Campaign, a national coalition of Latino organizations and activists that pressured PBS and Ken Burns to include the Latino experience in their World War II documentary series, The War, in 2007.

He graduated from Columbia College of Columbia University in New York, and did his graduate studies at the State University of New York at Albany. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in New York City.

Alex Nogales, president & CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, paid tribute to his colleague. “Angelo Falcón, our very dear friend, informed us, educated us, and made us laugh. Angelo, oh Angelo. You will be sorely missed.”

No details on survivors or any planned memorial service were immediately available.