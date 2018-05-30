EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo are in talks to star in Come Away, a fantasy drama that will mark the live-action debut of Brenda Chapman, the Oscar-winning director and co-writer of the Pixar film Brave.

Marissa Kate Goodhill wrote the script, and UK-based Fred Films is producing with Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions. Oyelowo, Leesa Kahn, James Spring and Andrea Keir are producing and Michelle Manning will be executive producer. The plan is for Come Away to shoot initially in the UK, with Jolie joining the shoot in Los Angeles in the fall. Jolie is next set to star in Maleficent 2 for Disney.

Chapman REX/Shutterstock

Come Away is imagined as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan. Before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, they were brother and sister. When their eldest brother dies in a tragic accident, they each seek to save their parents (Jolie & Oyelowo) from their downward spirals of despair until finally they are forced to choose between home and imagination. This sets the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland.

“Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected,” Chapman said.

Said screenwriter Goodhill: “Brenda is a singular storyteller. Her decades of experience in creating rich fantasy worlds populated by complex characters make her a dream director for this project, which explores how fantasy functions as a way to cope with reality. Her thoughtful approach to filmmaking and indomitable talent make her the perfect person to bring this story to life.”

The film is co-represented by UTA and Endeavor Content.

Jolie is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer; Oyelowo is repped by Hamilton Hoddell, Inphenate and CAA; Chapman is repped by WME; and Goodhill is repped by Jamie Coghill at Surpin & Mayersohn.