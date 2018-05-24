Beyoncé for Mayor of Parks and Recreation‘s Pawnee? Probably not, but the show itself seems a couple votes closer to another term. On today’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Parks & Rec star/producer Amy Poehler tells DeGeneres that the cast of the 2009-2015 NBC comedy would jump at the chance for a Will & Grace-style resurrection.

“I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” Poehler says, sitting next to Nick Offerman, real-life husband of Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally and Poehler’s co-star on both Parks & Rec and the new Making It competition show (they’re exec producers on that one). “I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

If that “someday” sounds like wiggle room, well, it probably is. The Parks & Rec cast is not exactly idle these days. Just two examples: Chris Pratt, for one, busy saving the world in various Marvel franchises. Aubrey Plaza, who played the droll April, can currently be seen on Legion and last year both starred in and produced the acclaimed indie film Ingrid Goes West.

Poehler and Offerman were on the Ellen show to promote their new six-episode competition series Making It, in which eight artisans – “makers” – take on various projects to gain the votes of judges Poehler, Offerman (who, in addition to acting, is a best-selling author of books on woodworking), Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Making It comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio and is part of an overall deal between Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions with both Universal’s scripted and unscripted television studios. Originally titled The Handmade Project, Making It bows July 31 on NBC.

As for that other show, both Poehler and Offerman seemed ready for a reboot if not entirely committing. “We just had a fitting earlier,” Offerman joked. “We said if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back.” Beyoncé Knowles, Offerman clarifies, just in case there’s any misunderstanding.

“The singer?,” asks a faux-incredulous DeGeneres.

“Yes, the singer,” deadpans Offerman.

Take a look at the clip above. The Parks & Rec reboot talk starts at about the 2:23 mark.