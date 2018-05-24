Lesley Ann Warren (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) and Max Ehrich (Under the Dome) are set to recur opposite Georgia Flood in American Princess, Lifetime’s straight-to-series drama from Jenji Kohan, Jamie Denbo and Tara Herrmann.

Created, written and executive produced by Denbo (Ronna & Beverly), American Princess follows Amanda (Flood), an Upper East Side socialite who runs away from her own dream wedding when she realizes that the life she thought she wanted, wasn’t actually right after all. When she stumbles upon a Renaissance Faire, she experiences an unexpected awakening, leading her to leave everything she thought she cared about behind. While at the Faire, Amanda quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romance that opens her eyes to new beginnings.

Lifetime

Warren will play Joanntha, Amanda’s (Flood) snobby Upper East Side mother from hell. Joanntha has a narcissistic personality disorder, a massive pill problem and never fails to drunkenly bulldoze every social event she attends. Ehrich is Brett, Amanda’s Manhattan lawyer groom and a bit of an Upper East Side prince. In addition to Flood, they join previously announced cast members Lucas Neff, Seana Kofoed, Rory O’Malley and Mary Hollis Inboden.

Production on the 10-episode series, from A+E Studios and Global Road Entertainment, is slated to begin this summer in Los Angeles. Kohan (Orange is the New Black, GLOW), Herrmann, (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) and Mark Burley (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) also executive produce.

Warren received a supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role as Norma Cassady in 1982’s Victor/Victoria. On TV, she was most recently seen in recurring roles on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Starz’s Blunt Talk. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.

Ehrich is known for his roles as Hunter May on CBS’ Under the Dome and Freddie Ridge in Hulu’s The Path. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.