ABC took the final Monday of the 2017-18 TV season on the finale strength of American Idol (1.6 demo rating, 8.65 million viewers) and Dancing with the Stars: Athletes (1.1, 8.67M).

NBC’s penultimate episode of The Voice gave both a run for their ratings money. It’s finale airs tonight.

NBC’s Monday two-hour The Voice (1.5, 8.61M) took the 8-9 PM timeslot in both metrics, when ABC aired an abbreviated one-hour Dancing with the Stars finale.

The Voice tied ABC’s Idol season so-long in the demo at 9 PM. Voice hung on to its total-viewer lead

NBC

in that hour.

At 10 PM, with Voice out of the picture, Idol pulled a lap ahead of NBC’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls (0.7, 3.11M) and CBS’s Elementary (0.5, 4.15M)

With Idol the night’s No. 1 show in the demo, and DWTS:A tops in total viewers, ABC won the night with a 1.5 demo rating and 8.66M viewers. NBC came in No. 2 (1.2, 6.77M).

CBS (0.8, 5.01M) came in third off a schedule that began with its best showing: 8 PM’s The Big Bang Theory repeat 1.1, 6.30M), and slid from there: Man With a Plan finale (1.0, 5.66), another Big Bang retread (1.0, 5.46M), Mom redux (0.8, 4.33M), into Elementary.

Fox (0.6, 2.35M) conceded the night with its 8-10 PM 2018 Miss USA Pageant (0.6, 2.35M). CW (0.4, 1.42M) trailed with Supergirl (0.5, 1.77M) and iZombie (0.3, 1.08M).