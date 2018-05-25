EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment Group have picked up North American rights to the dramatic thriller American Exit, written and directed by Ingo Vollkammer and Tim McCann. Based true account, the fictionalized narrative from Cosmopolis Entertainment centers on a dying California man’s attempt to make amends for his chief regrets in life, which brings him to reconnect with his estranged son on what unexpectedly comes to be a dangerous, yet bonding journey.

The film stars Dane Cook (Good Luck Chuck), Levi Miller (A Wrinkle in Time), John Savage and Udo Kier (Downsizing).

Vollkammer and McCann also produced the film with Jennifer Konawal, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi. Cosmopolis fully financed the film.

The project came about after producers Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi were initially captivated by the emotional father-son story. “I’m very proud that our movie will be released by Grindstone through Lionsgate for many to see it,” Vollkammer said. “This captivating father and son story carries a very universal message. When there’s a point of no return, there’s no time to waste on regrets, but make a difference to the ones you leave behind.”

The deal was negotiated during Cannes with Spotlight Pictures CEO Matt McCombs and Grindstone’s Stan Wertlieb.