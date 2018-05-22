Amblin Partners has closed an exclusive two-year first-look deal with Alice in Wonderland and Austin Powers franchise producer Jennifer Todd and her company, Jennifer Todd Pictures. The production deal will cover feature projects under the company’s Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures banners.

Amblin Partners

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to the Amblin family,” said Holly Bario, President of Production, and Jeb Brody, Co-President of Production. “She is a terrific producer whose creative instincts for compelling, crowd-pleasing stories perfectly complement the quality entertainment we’re making here.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to make films at Amblin Partners and feel very fortunate to work with their extraordinary team,” said Todd.

Todd recently served as the President of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films. While there, she produced Live by Night for Warner Bros., and executive produced Jason Bourne for Universal. During the course of her 20 year-plus career as producer and EP her global box office credits have racked up over $2.7 billion. She produced both the 89th and 90th Annual Academy Awards with Michael DeLuca for ABC, making her the third female producer to oversee the Oscars in the history of its telecast. She is also currently an EP on Showtime’s City on A Hill starring Kevin Bacon.

Todd has won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Picture (Memento), Women in Film’s Lucy Award (If These Walls Could Talk II), The GLAAD Media Award (If These Walls Could Talk II), and a People’s Choice Award (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me). She has been nominated for two Emmys (89th Annual Academy Awards, If These Walls Could Talk II), two Golden Globes (Alice in Wonderland, Across the Universe), and the PGA David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Longform Television (If These Walls Could Talk II).