EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Shotwell, who last appeared in Sony’s Ridley Scott-directed drama All The Money In The World, and Edi Patterson are heading to New Orleans to join the cast of Troupe Zero, which hails from Amazon Studios. Directed by Bert & Bertie, the film stars Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan, and Mike Epps.

It follows a group of elementary school kids who start a Girl Scout troupe. Lucy Alibar penned the screenplay which is Todd Black producing.

Shotwell will topline the Ciaran Foy-directed horror film, Eli, for Paramount, and appears in Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale from BRON Studios. Patterson recurred in HBO’s Vice Principals and was most recently seen in the new TBS series The Last O.G.

Shotwell is repped by Industry Entertainment and Coast To Coast. Patterson is repped by CAA.