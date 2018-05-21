Turner’s Adult Swim has announced the acquisition of UK-based game developer Big Pixel Studios, creators of the game Pocket Mortys based on characters from the Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase adds to the Adult Swim Games portfolio, which includes titles like Amateur Surgeon and Robot Unicorn Attack.

“We’re thrilled to have Dave and the team at Big Pixel join Adult Swim Games,” said VP of Adult Swim Games Jeff Olsen. “Having such a talented creative team in-house will allow us to build much deeper and more immersive games for fans.”

Last year, Pocket Mortys introduced multiplayer capability and launched a weekly release of all-new avatars timed to season three episodes of Rick and Morty for fans to collect. These included Commander Rick, Judge Morty, Summer, Tinkles, Scary Terry, Ants in My Eyes Johnson, and others. In total, fans can collect more than 250 Mortys and over 100 avatars in the game, with more new content and characters being introduced in 2018.

“We are extremely proud of the relationship between Big Pixel Studios and Adult Swim Games resulting in the success of Pocket Mortys,” said David Burpitt, managing director of Big Pixel Studios. “I hope our players are as excited as we are knowing that this new chapter puts us in a fantastic position to develop existing and new titles for them to enjoy.”

Pocket Mortys lets players assemble the best team of Mortys to train and battle each other in the delight of the Council of Ricks. With multiplayer, fans can battle each other across new dimensions putting their Morty training skills to the ultimate test while collecting dozens of new Mortys and avatars.

Since its launch in January 2016, Pocket Mortys is one of Adult Swim’s most downloaded mobile games, and is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.