Actors’ Equity members have re-elected Kate Shindle to a second term as president of the union that reps moire than 50,000 professional stage actors and stage managers. She was running unopposed, as were several other officers chosen in the 2018 National Council election.

Actors' Equity

Shindle, who was Miss America 1998, beat incumbent president Nick Wyman in the 2015 election. There was an unprecedented number of seats up for grabs across all three regions in the 105-year-old group, and all 55 were filled, effective immediately.

The other officers elected without opposition were 3rd Vice President Ira Mont, Secretary/Treasurer Sandra Karas, Central Regional Vice President Dev Kennedy and Western Regional Vice President Doug Carfrae.

Among those facing challengers, Melissa Robinette was elected 1st Vice President (Principal), Jennifer Cody was elected 2nd Vice President (Chorus) and Sid Solomon was elected Eastern Regional Vice President.

The regional winners are listed below.

After more than a decade of using an electronic voting option, the Actors’ Equity National Council opted to return to a mail-only balloting system for the 2018 election. Actors’ Equity said on its website, “This determination was not made lightly but in reaction to anti-Union moves made by the Trump Administration’s Department of Labor that will have the practical effect of making Union elections more difficult to execute.”

Here are the regional results of the 2018 Actors’ Equity Associaion elections:

Eastern Region

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Principal Councillor:

Stephen Bogardus

Diane Davis

Brandon J. Dirden

Nicole Flender

Adam Green

Dee Hoty

James Ludwig

John McGinty

Maureen Moore

Margot Moreland

Bobby Moreno

Diane Nicole

Kate O’Phalen

Lee Osorio

Judy Rice

Nikki Switzer

Allyson Tucker

Kristen Beth Williams

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Chorus Councillor:

Joanne Borts

Jonathan Brody

Todd Buonopane

Karen Elliott

Matthew J. Kilgore

Justin Peck

Jennifer Swiderski

Lauren Villegas

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councillor:

Marjorie Horne

Ruth E. Kramer

Bernita Robinson

Amanda Spooner

Central Region

The following candidates were elected Central Region Principal Councillor:

Madeleine Fallon

Michael A. Newcomer

The following candidate was elected Central Region Chorus Councillor:

Ariane Dolan

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Central Stage Manager Councillor:

Malcolm D. Ewen

In the Western Region

The following candidates were elected Western Region Principal Councillor:

Nancy Daly

Michael Dotson

Mary-Pat Green

Kelly Ground

Brooke Ishibashi

Kevin McMahon

Gregory North

Arianna Ortiz

Barbara N. Roberts

DeBorah Sharpe-Taylor

The following candidate was elected Western Region Chorus Councillor:

Kim Arnett

The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Western Stage Manager Councillor:

James T. McDermott

Jenifer A. Shenker

Western Region