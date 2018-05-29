Parents of those murdered and those who survived from multiple mass shootings are denouncing a video game published by Valve, Inc. called Active Shooter where a player can choose to play as a school shooter so they can racked up kill numbers. Published by Acid Publishing out of Moscow and ready for debut on June 6 on Windows PC through Valve Corp.’s online gaming store Steam, the game allows the player to kill cops and civilians (students, teachers) as they walk through a school.

Parkland parents Ryan Petty, the father of Alaina Petty who was only 14 when she and 16 others were slaughtered at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and her murdered classmate’s father Andrew Pollack (his 18-year-old daughter Meadow Pollack shot and killed) have taken to social media both have condemned the game as it “crosses a line” and also that it’s “a disgrace.” But they are not alone as other families across the country have also weighed in.

The videogame carries a disclaimer: “Please do not take any of this seriously. This is only meant to be the simulation and nothing else. If you feel like hurting someone or people around you, please seek help from local psychiatrists or dial 911 (or applicable). Thank you.”

“This is another definition of ‘blood money.’ The release of this game is simply cruel-intentioned,” Christopher Hansen told Deadline. Hansen survived the mass shooting in the Pulse Club in Orlando before helping others who were injured that day; 49 were murdered. “As we move forward in our techno technological ways through virtual reality, new ways of gaming through role playing, live-action, or in the comfort of your own home with the ability to train yourself as being an active shooter … this can’t be the new age of America. Our reality has become someone else’s virtual playground on the broken hearts and homes of others as real-life active shooter gaming scenarios. Schools, churches, movie theater, and even night clubs have all been victimized by such tragedy and now to allow young minds to be filled with the corruption of how to carry out an active shooter situation is inhumane.”

The game also allows the player the option to become a SWAT member. “Yes, there is an option to be the “Good Guy” but honestly that should be the only option in this “game” if it is produced,” said Stacie Armentrout, a parent whose family all survived the Las Vegas Mass Shooting on October 1, 2017. Fifty-eight people were murdered and hundreds injured that day.

Armentrout notes that mass shootings are a multi-pronged problem, and a number of issues need to be addressed if America wants to find a resolution. “This is just one layer in the overall problem in our culture and society today. We need to all come together to talk and realize that the issues we are facing with the mass shootings isn’t just one issue, it is multiple, and until we can all agree that there are several issues we will never be able to change,” she said. “As a parent, a responsible gun owner, a survivor of the worst mass shooting in the U.S., this ‘game’ in its current state should be banned.”

Armentrout’s 15 year-old daughter who survived the shooting and designs video games in hopes of doing it professionally after graduation, told local media in Las Vegas that designers always have to think about their game’s audience.

Many of these games are marketed to those in their teens and 20’s, and it is has arisen more than once as one issue in a number of them, including mental illness, easy access to guns, failure of a parent to look up their firearms, etc.

Most mass shooters are young, white males and these kind of violent video games are often found in their rooms after law enforcement investigate. In fact, after police descended on the shooter’s home in Newtown, they found that he was playing more than one violent video game and also kept a spreadsheet of mass shootings and how many “kills” the previous shooters were able to rack up. He was fascinated with one, in particular, entitled School Shooting.

A similar video game cropped up after Newtown and it was also quickly denounced.

“As a parent, this so-called ‘game’ is disturbing and disgusting. Violence in TV shows, films, and in video games can affect our children. It is not just the violence in (TV, film, & gaming) that can affect our children it is also the behaviors and language they witness,” Armentrout said. “With my own children I have seen behavioral changes after watching too many shows that allow disrespect of their elders for example, stop that show and the behavior disappears. While I understand free speech, it is also our duty to use that freedom properly and for the betterment of all. We need to teach our children respect, kindness, tolerance, and love for all. This so called “game” does nothing to promote good solid core values in our youth and society. It, in fact, promotes and glorifies killing your fellow human.”

A petition against the game started on Change.org and is almost at 100,000 signers.

This comes after another incident last night when concertgoers in Vegas reported that a member of the punk rock band NOFX took to the stage Monday night and cracked the joke along the lines of “Thank God it’s not a country concert … so you don’t have to worry about getting shot up.” People got up walked out.