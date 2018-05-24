EXCLUSIVE: Abrams Artists Agency has promoted agent Jade Sherman to VP of the company’s Digital Media division based in Los Angeles. Working with New York digital team, Sherman will help grow the department and expand the development and cross-platforming of social media influencers in the lifestyle, fashion, beauty and sports entertainment spaces. She will report to Alec Shankman, SVP and Head of Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding.

Sherman joined Abrams from MVP Sports Group more than three years ago. Her experience in new business development, client relations and negotiations has resulted in deals for AAA clients for unscripted series and shows on traditional and digital networks, endorsements, and a soon-to-launch beauty brand.

“Jade inherently has an entrepreneurial spirit that has benefited our clients and bolstered the success of the agency, the department and our growth,” Abrams founder Harry Abrams said. “She is an avid proponent of cross collaboration between our digital and traditional clients and departments and has the leadership qualities that provide guidance and mentorship to rising agents within our digital team.”