EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-coming actress Abby Quinn has joined the cast of After the Wedding, the U.S. remake of Susanne Bier’s 2006 Oscar nominee. Bart Freundlich is directing with Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup leading the cast.

Williams plays Isabel, who runs a dilapidated orphanage outside of Calcutta and travels to New York to meet the millionaire (Moore) who has provided backing. Following the latter’s wedding, a mystery unravels. Quinn, who most recently was seen in the Jodie Foster-directed Black Mirror episode “Arkangel,” will play Grace, the daughter of Isabel and Oscar (Crudup). She has been raised predominantly by her stepmother and is described as a sensitive, lovely, slightly lost soul who has grown up with privilege and is trying to find herself.

Freundlich wrote the adaptation that’s produced by Joel Michaels. Ingenious Media, Rock Island Films and Riverstone Pictures are financing. Cornerstone Films has international sales.

Quinn recently starred alongside Edie Falco, Jenny Slate and John Turturro in Landline and next will be seen in Transformers franchise spinoff Bumblebee opposite Hailee Steinfield and John Cena. Other upcoming credits include Good Girls Get High, a Warner Bros digital feature, and the feature Radium Girls opposite Joey King.

Quinn is repped by CAA and Rebecca Kitt & Associates.