Abby Lee Miller, the former star of the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms who was let out of jail earlier this spring after serving a partial sentence for bankruptcy fraud, was released from a halfway house in Long Beach, CA today.

Miller had been transferred to the house in late March after she left the FCI Victorville facility in Victorville, CA, where she had been serving a 366-day prison sentence but was released early for good behavior. She had been set to exit the Long Beach facility today if she met all conditions of her stay.

Miller, who has also been undergoing treatment for cancer, confirmed today’s news on Instagram:

Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud in October 2015, eventually entering a guilty plea in June 2016 to fraud and currency-reporting charges. She began serving her prison sentence on July 12, 2017.