The new teaser for A Simple Favor tells us it’s “from the darker side of director Paul Feig.” And his follow-up to Ghostbusters certainly is a left turn.

Lionsgate

The film stars Anna Kendrick as Stephanie, a small-town mommy blogger whose new bestie Emily (Blake Lively) vanishes suddenly — after we hear a snippet of a phone call in which she says, “Stephanie, I need just a simple favor.” Next thing you know, the police are at the door.

So what happened? Where’d she go? That’s what the cops want to know, though they’re not getting many clues from the stylish, booze-soaked and cryptic trailer — visually, it’s something like James Bond meets Catch Me If You Can. One image gives new meaning to “stiletto heel.”

Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Jean Smart, Rupert Friend and Feig’s old Freeks & Geeks colleague Linda Cardellini co-star in the murder-mystery thriller scripted by Jessica Sharzer. It’s based on the novel by Darcey Bell that sold as part of a two-book deal from HarperCollins. Lionsgate opens the film September 14. Check out the teaser above, and tell us what you think.