Ryan Guzman has answered the call for 9-1-1. The Boy Next Door actor is joining Fox’s first-responders drama as a series regular for Season 2, the network said today.

Guzman will play a firefighter who joins the firehouse led by Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the procedural explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Along with Krause, series regulars Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar also are returning for the sophomore season. Connie Britton also starred in the first season under a one-season deal she signed for the show. Talks are underway for her to reprise her role as a 911 operator in Season 2 in a guest-starring capacity.

Guzman starred opposite Jennifer Lopez in the feature The Boy Next Door and in Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!! His TV credits include Notorious, Heroes Reborn and Pretty Little Liars. The actor is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.

9-1-1 hails from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker directs and also exec produces with Alexis Martin Woodall. Bassett serves as co-EP.