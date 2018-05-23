CBS’ The Big Bang Theory will finish the 2017-2018 TV season as the country’s most watched series with an average of 18.634 million viewers. NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football is the season’s highest-rated series in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 6.2 rating; it also takes the No. 2 spot in overall audience (18.285M).

In the demo, NBC’s sophomore series This is Us (5.4) follows football, while Big Bang ranks No. 5 (4.4).

ABC

In a TV season that re-defined “new” and “canceled,” Roseanne was the most successful “new” series launch, ranking No. 3 in total viewers (17.815M) and in the demo (5.0). Its mid-March launch made headlines, outstripping every scripted series of the season except the post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us.

Some say it’s not “new,” being an update of a comedy series; others argue it debuted before some of our current industry execs were born, and went off the air when they were just graduating from didies. Hard-liners insist CBS’ Young Sheldon is the wrapping season’s most watched new series, averaging 16.296M viewers, while ABC’s The Good Doctor is tops among the freshman crop in the demo (3.4), followed closely by Young Sheldon (3.3).

NBC’s The Brave (1.58) is the highest-rated new series to not get a second-season pickup. CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (8.508M) becomes the most watched new series not picked up for a Season 2 – a decision complicated by CBS’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations against star Jeremy Piven.

ABC’s Child Support (0.86) is the lowest-rated new series to score a renewal this season, while ABC’s For the People (1.03) is the lowest-rated new scripted series. And NBC’s A.P. Bio is the least watched freshman series (3.538M) to snag a Season 2.

Fox this year placed four programs in the New Series Top 10 demo-wise — a bragging list that includes several ties. Fox’s entries: 9-1-1, Orville, The Gifted and The Resident. ABC and CBS landed three apiece (in addition to The Good Doctor, ABC’s list includes Splitting Up Together and Station 19, while CBS’ list features Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T and SEAL Team). NBC’s list-maker is Ellen’s Game of Games.

Here are the preliminary season-ending rankings in the demo and total viewers, with one week left in the official season. We’ll update with the final numbers next week:

2017-2018 Broadcast Season Rankings – 18-49 Demo Rank program network rating 1 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 6.2 2 This Is Us NBC 5.4 3 Roseanne ABC 5.0 4 NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS+NFLN) CBS 4.5 5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.4 6 NFL Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff NBC 4.3 7 NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC+NFLN) NBC 4.0 8 The OT Fox 3.8 9 The Good Doctor ABC 3.4 10 Young Sheldon CBS 3.3 11 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.2 12 Football Night In America 3 NBC 3.1 13 9-1-1 Fox 3.0 14 Will & Grace NBC 2.8 15 Empire Fox 2.6 16 The Voice NBC 2.5 17 Survivor CBS 2.4 17 The Bachelor ABC 2.4 19 Ellen’s Game Of Games NBC 2.3 19 The Voice (Tues) NBC 2.3 21 Chicago PD NBC 2.2 21 Modern Family ABC 2.2 23 Law & Order: SVU NBC 2.1 23 NCIS CBS 2.1 23 Scandal ABC 2.1 26 Chicago Fire NBC 2.0 26 Chicago Med NBC 2.0 26 Criminal Minds CBS 2.0 26 Mom CBS 2.0 26 American Idol (Mon) ABC 2.0 26 American Idol (Sun) ABC 2.0 26 How To Get Away With Murder ABC 2.0 26 The Orville Fox 2.0 34 The Good Place NBC 1.9 34 Bull CBS 1.9 34 The Middle ABC 1.9 37 The Amazing Race CBS 1.8 37 NFL Thursday Night Kickoff (CBS + NFLN) CBS 1.8 37 The Goldbergs ABC 1.8 37 Splitting Up Together ABC 1.8 41 Football Night In America 2 NBC 1.7 41 Law & Order: True Crime NBC 1.7 41 S.W.A.T. CBS 1.7 41 SEAL Team CBS 1.7 41 Saturday Night College Football (8:07 PM) ABC 1.7 41 Station 19 ABC 1.7 41 Family Guy Fox 1.7 41 Gifted Fox 1.7 41 The Resident Fox 1.7 41 The Simpsons Fox 1.7 41 Star Fox 1.7 52 The Blacklist NBC 1.6 52 The Brave NBC 1.6 52 Superstore NBC 1.6 52 Kevin Can Wait CBS 1.6 52 Life In Pieces CBS 1.6 52 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.6 52 American Housewife ABC 1.6 52 Black-ish ABC 1.6 52 Dancing With The Stars ABC 1.6 52 Ghosted Fox 1.6 62 Good Girls NBC 1.5 62 60 Minutes CBS 1.5 62 Blue Bloods CBS 1.5 62 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.5 62 Scorpion CBS 1.5 62 Designated Survivor ABC 1.5 62 Shark Tank ABC 1.5 69 Ellen’s Game Of Games (Enc) NBC 1.4 69 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1.4 69 Speechless ABC 1.4 69 The Four Fox 1.4 69 The X-Files Fox 1.4 74 The Big Bang Theory (Enc) CBS 1.3 74 Me, Myself & I CBS 1.3 74 Young Sheldon (Enc) CBS 1.3 74 Fresh Off The Boat ABC 1.3 74 Bob’s Burgers Fox 1.3 74 Lethal Weapon Fox 1.3 80 Better Late Than Never NBC 1.2 80 Blindspot NBC 1.2 80 Rise NBC 1.2 80 The Wall NBC 1.2 80 9JKL CBS 1.2 80 MacGyver CBS 1.2 80 Man With A Plan CBS 1.2 80 Wisdom Of The Crowd CBS 1.2 80 Marvel’s Inhumans ABC 1.2 80 Shark Tank (Sun 10 PM) ABC 1.2 80 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox 1.2 80 Gotham Fox 1.2 80 Hell’s Kitchen Fox 1.2 80 LA To Vegas Fox 1.2 80 The Last Man On Earth Fox 1.2 80 MasterChef Jr Fox 1.2 80 The Mick Fox 1.2 97 A.P. Bio NBC 1.1 97 Dateline (Fri) NBC 1.1 97 Timeless NBC 1.1 97 Instinct CBS 1.1 97 Superior Donuts CBS 1.1 97 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 1.1 97 Deception ABC 1.1 97 Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC 1.1 97 The Mayor ABC 1.1 97 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 1.1 97 Lucifer Fox 1.1 97 The Flash CW 1.1 109 Dateline Classic (Fri) NBC 1.0 109 Little Big Shots NBC 1.0 109 Code Black CBS 1.0 109 Madam Secretary CBS 1.0 109 Alex, Inc ABC 1.0 109 America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 PM Alt) ABC 1.0 109 The Crossing ABC 1.0 109 For The People ABC 1.0 109 Kevin Probably Saves The World ABC 1.0 109 New Girl Fox 1.0 109 Black Lightning CW 1.0 120 Great News NBC 0.9 120 The Big Bang Theory (9-9:30 PM) CBS 0.9 120 Living Biblically CBS 0.9 120 Child Support ABC 0.9 120 Once Upon A Time ABC 0.9 120 Supergirl CW 0.9 126 Chicago PD (Enc) NBC 0.8 126 Law & Order: SVU (Enc) NBC 0.8 126 Running Wild With Bear Grylls NBC 0.8 126 60 Minutes Presents CBS 0.8 126 Elementary CBS 0.8 126 NCIS (Enc) CBS 0.8 126 SEAL Team (Enc) CBS 0.8 126 Saturday Night Football Primetime Pre-Game ABC 0.8 126 Match Game Primetime ABC 0.8 126 College Football Primetime Fox 0.8 126 So You Think You Can Dance Fox 0.8 126 DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow CW 0.8 126 Riverdale CW 0.8 126 Supernatural CW 0.8 140 Champions NBC 0.7 140 Dateline Classic (Sun) NBC 0.7 140 Dateline (Sun) NBC 0.7 140 Genius Jr NBC 0.7 140 SNL Primetime (Sat) NBC 0.7 140 Taken NBC 0.7 140 48 Hours CBS 0.7 140 Criminal Minds (Enc) CBS 0.7 140 Hawaii Five-0 (Enc) CBS 0.7 140 S.W.A.T. (Enc) CBS 0.7 140 20/20 (Fri) ABC 0.7 140 Quantico ABC 0.7 140 9-1-1 (Enc) Fox 0.7 140 Showtime At The Apollo Fox 0.7 140 UFC On Fox Primetime Fox 0.7 155 Dateline Mystery NBC 0.6 155 Superstore (Enc) NBC 0.6 155 48 Hours Presents CBS 0.6 155 Bull (Enc) CBS 0.6 155 NCIS: New Orleans (Enc) CBS 0.6 155 Undercover Boss CBS 0.6 155 Ten Days In The Valley ABC 0.6 155 The Exorcist Fox 0.6 155 Arrow CW 0.6 155 The Originals cW 0.6 155 Chicago Fire (Enc) NBC 0.5 155 Chicago Med (Enc) NBC 0.5 155 Little Big Shots (Enc) NBC 0.5 155 Will & Grace (Enc) NBC 0.5 155 Will & Grace (Sat) NBC 0.5 155 Blue Bloods CBS 0.5 155 NBA Countdown Primetime (Sat) ABC 0.5 155 Toy Box ABC 0.5 155 9-1-1 (Fri) Fox 0.5 155 Bob’s Burgers (Sun 7 PM) Fox 0.5 155 Family Guy (Enc) Fox 0.5 155 LA To Vegas (Enc) Fox 0.5 155 The Mick (Enc) Fox 0.5 155 The Simpsons (Enc) Fox 0.5 155 The 100 CW 0.5 155 iZombie CW 0.5 155 Jane The VIrgin CW 0.5 155 Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 0.5 183 Crimetime Saturday (8 PM) CBS 0.4 183 Crimetime Saturday (9 PM) CBS 0.4 183 Ransom CBS 0.4 183 20/20 (Fri) ABC 0.4 183 20/20 (Sat) ABC 0.4 183 Bob’s Burgers (Enc) Fox 0.4 183 Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sun 7 PM) Fox 0.4 183 Ghosted (Enc) Fox 0.4 183 LA To Vegas (Enc) Fox 0.4 183 The Resident (Enc) Fox 0.4 183 Whose Line Is It Anyway? CW 0.4 194 Superstore (Sat) NBC 0.3 194 American Idol (Sat) ABC 0.3 194 MasterChef Jr Fox 0.3 194 Premier Boxing Champions Fox 0.3 194 The Resident (Sat) Fox 0.3 194 Showtime At The Apollo (Sat) Fox 0.3 194 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.3 194 Dynasty CW 0.3 194 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Enc) CW 0.3 194 Valor CW 0.3 194 Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Enc) CW 0.3 206 Life Sentence CW 0.2 207 Masters Of Illusion CW 0.2 208 Masters Of Illusion (Enc) CW 0.2

Source: Nielsen; through Week 34 of 35-week season

2017-2018 Broadcast Season Rankings – Total Viewers rank program network total viewers (in millions) 1 The Big Bang Theory CBS 18.634M 2 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 18.285M 3 Roseanne ABC 17.815M 4 This Is Us NBC 17.438M 5 NCIS CBS 16.718M 6 Young Sheldon CBS 16.296M 7 The Good Doctor ABC 15.610M 8 Bull CBS 14.374M 9 NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS + NFLN) CBS 14.230M 10 NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC + NFLN) NBC 13.583M 11 NFL Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff NBC 13.291M 12 Blue Bloods CBS 13.088M 13 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 12.228M 14 The Voice NBC 11.850M 15 The OT Fox 11.677M 16 60 Minutes CBS 11.562M 17 The Voice (Tue) NBC 11.173M 18 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 11.004M 19 Mom CBS 10.969M 20 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.829M 21 9-1-1 Fox 10.746M 22 Dancing With The Stars ABC 10.599M 23 NCIS: LA CBS 10.384M 24 Chicago PD NBC 10.323M 25 Survivor CBS 10.289M 26 Instinct CBS 10.164M 27 Chicago Med NBC 10.104M 28 SEAL Team CBS 9.872M 29 Chicago Fire NBC 9.678M 30 Criminal Minds CBS 9.585M 31 Football Night In America 3 NBC 9.577M 32 American Idol (Mon) ABC 9.447M 33 American Idol (Sun) ABC 9.306M 34 Ellen’s Game Of Games NBC 9.195M 35 S.W.A.T. CBS 9.133M 36 Will & Grace NBC 8.855M 37 Madam Secretary CBS 8.844M 38 MacGyver CBS 8.595M 39 Law & Order: SVU NBC 8.575M 40 Wisdom Of The Crowd CBS 8.508M 41 The Big Bang Theory (Enc) CBS 8.488M 42 The Blacklist NBC 8.412M 43 Scorpion CBS 8.376M 44 Life In Pieces CBS 8.277M 45 Designated Survivor ABC 7.974M 46 NCIS (Enc) CBS 7.941M 47 The Bachelor ABC 7.927M 48 Young Sheldon (Enc) CBS 7.202M 49 The Amazing Race CBS 7.702M 50 The Brave NBC 7.683M 51 Kevin Can Wait CBS 7.657M 52 Empire Fox 7.454M 53 Scandal ABC 7.406M 54 Station 19 ABC 7.363M 55 The Middle ABC 7.286M 56 NFL Thursday Night Kickoff 2 (CBS + NFLN) CBS 7.193M 57 Little Big Shots NBC 7.189M 58 Modern Family ABC 7.099M 59 The Resident Fox 7.029M 60 Code Black CBS 6.933M 61 Man With A Plan CBS 6.789M 62 Law & Order: True Crime NBC 6.728M 63 The Orville Fox 6.552M 64 How To Get Away With Murder ABC 6.424M 65 60 Minutes Presents CBS 6.299M 66 The Goldbergs ABC 6.264M 67 9JKL CBS 6.253M 68 Ellen’s Game Of Games (Enc) NBC 6.226M 69 Better Late Than Never NBC 6.201M 70 Me, Myself & I CBS 6.130M 71 Good Girls NBC 6.070M 72 The Wall NBC 6.003M 73 Bull (Enc) CBS 5.945M 74 Superior Donuts CBS 5.915M 75 The Crossing ABC 5.888M 76 Hawaii Five-0 (Enc) CBS 5.803M 77 The Good Place NBC 5.784M 78 Saturday Night College Football (8:07 PM) ABC 5.764M 79 Rise NBC 5.759M 80 Splitting Up Together ABC 5.758M 81 NCIS: New Orleans (Enc) CBS 5.671M 82 Dateline (Fri) NBC 5.647M 83 Blue Bloods (Enc) CBS 5.623M 84 American Housewife ABC 5.583M 85 Dateline Classic (Fri) NBC 5.540M 86 Shark Tank ABC 5.507M 87 Black-ish ABC 5.466M 88 Elementary CBS 5.421M 89 Deception ABC 5.414M 90 Lethal Weapon Fox 5.382M 91 The X-Files Fox 5.337M 92 Football Night In America 2 NBC 5.311M 93 America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 PM Alt) ABC 5.307M 94 SEAL Team (Enc) CBS 5.288M 95 Blindspot NBC 5.160M 96 Star Fox 5.124M 97 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.101M 98 Living Biblically CBS 5.072M 99 Gifted Fox 4.973M 100 Chicago PD (Enc) NBC 4.948M 101 Speechless ABC 4.883M 102 Superstore NBC 4.876M 103 The Big Bang Theory (9-9:30 PM) CBS 4.820M 104 Undercover Boss CBS 4.813M 105 S.W.A.T. (Enc) CBS 4.627M 106 48 Hours CBS 4.625M 107 Shark Tank (Sun 10 PM) ABC 4.591M 108 Fresh Off The Boat ABC 4.573M 109 Dateline Classic (Sun) NBC 4.425M 110 Taken NBC 4.383M 111 Criminal Minds (Enc) CBS 4.360M 112 Dateline (Sun) NBC 4.348M 113 Child Support ABC 4.346M 114 MasterChef Jr Fox 4.334M 115 Law & Order: SVU (Enc) NBC 4.313M 116 Timeless NBC 4.271M 117 The Four Fox 4.199M 118 For The People ABC 4.191M 119 Lucifer Fox 4.161M 120 Genius Jr NBC 4.147M 121 Marvel’s Inhumans ABC 4.136M 122 The Simpsons Fox 4.072M 123 Ghosted Fox 4.041M 124 Hell’s Kitchen Fox 4.030M 125 Kevin Probably Saves The World ABC 3.977M 126 20/20 (Fri) ABC 3.863M 127 Alex, Inc ABC 3.850M 128 48 Hours Presents CBS 3.835M 129 Gotham Fox 3.695M 130 The Mayor ABC 3.690M 131 Ten Days In The Valley ABC 3.666M 132 Saturday Night College Football Pre-Game ABC 3.601M 133 Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC 3.569M 134 A.P. Bio NBC 3.538M 135 Great News NBC 3.530M 136 Family Guy Fox 3.516M 137 LA To Vegas Fox 3.493M 138 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 3.439M 139 9-1-1 (Enc) Fox 3.411M 140 Crimetime Saturday (9 PM) CBS 3.407M 141 Dateline Mystery NBC 3.388M 142 Match Game ABC 3.355M 143 Crimetime Saturday (8 PM) CBS 3.338M 144 Once Upon A Time ABC 3.325M 145 Running Wild With Bear Grylls NBC 3.270M 146 Chicago Fire (Enc) NBC 3.258M 147 Quantico ABC 3.215M 148 Ransom CBS 3.178M 149 The Mick Fox 3.129M 150 Chicago Med (Enc) NBC 3.036M 151 The Flash CW 3.046M 152 The Last Man On Earth fox 2.932M 153 SNL Primetime (Sat) NBC 2.843M 154 Supergirl CW 2.820M 155 Bob’s Burgers Fox 2.801M 156 Little Big Shots (Enc) NBC 2.761M 157 Showtime At The Apollo Fox 2.745M 158 Superstore (Enc) NBC 2.744M 159 20/20 (Sat) ABC 2.731M 160 Black Lightnigh CW 2.727M 161 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox 2.712M 162 So You Think You Can Dance Fox 2.673M 163 College Football Primetime Fox 2.623M 164 Champions nBC 2.490M 165 Toy Box ABC 2.409M 166 Supernatural CW 2.318M 167 9-1-1 (Fri) Fox 2.317M 168 Will & Grace (Enc) NBC 2.274M 169 Will & Grace (Sat) NBC 2.271M 170 DC”s Legends Of Tomorrow CW 2.237M 171 New Girl Fox 2.180M 172 American Idol (Sat) ABC 2.138M 173 Riverdale CW 2.115M 174 UFC On Fox Primetime Fox 2.081M 175 20/20 (Fri) ABC 2.047M 176 The Exorcist Fox 1.937M 177 NBA Countdown Saturday Primetime ABC 1.926M 178 Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 1.857M 179 The Resident (Enc) Fox 1.848M 180 LA To Vegas (Enc) Fox 1.777M 181 Arrow CW 1.761M 182 The 100 CW 1.610M 183 The Resident (Sat) Fox 1.494M 184 The Simpsons (Enc) Fox 1.478M 185 The Mick (Enc) Fox 1.477M 186 Superstore (Sat) NBC 1.470M 187 Valor CW 1.431M 188 The Originals CW 1.364M 189 Whose Line Is It Anyway? CW 1.312M 190 Family Guy (Enc) Fox 1.292M 191 Bob’s Burgers (Sun 7 PM) Fox 1.241M 191 iZombie CW 1.241M 193 Jane The Virgin CW 1.231M 194 Showtime At The Apollo (Sat) Fox 1.217M 195 Premier Boxing Champions Primetime Fox 1.206M 196 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox 1.198M 197 MasterChef Jr (Sat) Fox 1.151M 198 Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Enc) CW 1.130M 199 LA To Vegas (Sun) Fox 1.124M 200 Bob’s Burgers (Enc) Fox 1.095M 201 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Enc) CW 1.086M 202 Ghosted (Enc) Fox 1.033M 203 Dynasty CW 0.968M 204 Masters Of Illusion (Enc) CW 0.957M 205 Masters Of Illusion CW 0.954M 206 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.796M 207 Life Sentence CW 0.710M

Source: Nielsen; through Week 34 of 35-week season