CBS’ The Big Bang Theory will finish the 2017-2018 TV season as the country’s most watched series with an average of 18.634 million viewers. NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football is the season’s highest-rated series in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 6.2 rating; it also takes the No. 2 spot in overall audience (18.285M).

Related
'Roseanne' Steals Spotlight As NBC, CBS Repeat Season Wins In Demo, Viewers

In the demo, NBC’s sophomore series This is Us (5.4) follows football, while Big Bang ranks No. 5 (4.4).

ABC

In a TV season that re-defined “new” and “canceled,” Roseanne was the most successful “new” series launch, ranking No. 3 in total viewers (17.815M) and in the demo (5.0). Its mid-March launch made headlines, outstripping every scripted series of the season except the post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us.

Some say it’s not “new,” being an update of a comedy series; others argue it debuted before some of our current industry execs were born, and went off the air when they were just graduating from didies. Hard-liners insist CBS’ Young Sheldon is the wrapping season’s most watched new series, averaging 16.296M viewers, while ABC’s The Good Doctor is tops among the freshman crop in the demo (3.4), followed closely by Young Sheldon (3.3).

NBC’s The Brave (1.58) is the highest-rated new series to not get a second-season pickup. CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (8.508M) becomes the most watched new series not picked up for a Season 2 – a decision complicated by CBS’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations against star Jeremy Piven.

ABC’s Child Support (0.86) is the lowest-rated new series to score a renewal this season, while ABC’s For the People (1.03) is the lowest-rated new scripted series. And NBC’s A.P. Bio is the least watched freshman series (3.538M) to snag a Season 2.

Fox this year placed four programs in the New Series Top 10 demo-wise — a bragging list that includes several ties. Fox’s entries: 9-1-1, Orville, The Gifted and The Resident. ABC and CBS landed three apiece (in addition to The Good Doctor, ABC’s list includes Splitting Up Together and Station 19, while CBS’ list features Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T and SEAL Team). NBC’s list-maker is Ellen’s Game of Games.

Here are the preliminary season-ending rankings in the demo and total viewers, with one week left in the official season. We’ll update with the final numbers next week:

2017-2018 Broadcast Season Rankings – 18-49 Demo
Rank program network rating
1 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 6.2
2 This Is Us NBC 5.4
3 Roseanne ABC 5.0
4 NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS+NFLN) CBS 4.5
5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.4
6 NFL Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff NBC 4.3
7 NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC+NFLN) NBC 4.0
8 The OT Fox 3.8
9 The Good Doctor ABC 3.4
10 Young Sheldon CBS 3.3
11 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.2
12 Football Night In America 3 NBC 3.1
13 9-1-1 Fox 3.0
14 Will & Grace NBC 2.8
15 Empire Fox 2.6
16 The Voice NBC 2.5
17 Survivor CBS 2.4
17 The Bachelor ABC 2.4
19 Ellen’s Game Of Games NBC 2.3
19 The Voice (Tues) NBC 2.3
21 Chicago PD NBC 2.2
21 Modern Family ABC 2.2
23 Law & Order: SVU NBC 2.1
23 NCIS CBS 2.1
23 Scandal ABC 2.1
26 Chicago Fire NBC 2.0
26 Chicago Med NBC 2.0
26 Criminal Minds CBS 2.0
26 Mom CBS 2.0
26 American Idol (Mon) ABC 2.0
26 American Idol (Sun) ABC 2.0
26 How To Get Away With Murder ABC 2.0
26 The Orville Fox 2.0
34 The Good Place NBC 1.9
34 Bull CBS 1.9
34 The Middle ABC 1.9
37 The Amazing Race CBS 1.8
37 NFL Thursday Night Kickoff (CBS + NFLN) CBS 1.8
37 The Goldbergs ABC 1.8
37 Splitting Up Together ABC 1.8
41 Football Night In America 2 NBC 1.7
41 Law & Order: True Crime NBC 1.7
41 S.W.A.T. CBS 1.7
41 SEAL Team CBS 1.7
41 Saturday Night College Football (8:07 PM) ABC 1.7
41 Station 19 ABC 1.7
41 Family Guy Fox 1.7
41 Gifted Fox 1.7
41 The Resident Fox 1.7
41 The Simpsons Fox 1.7
41 Star Fox 1.7
52 The Blacklist NBC 1.6
52 The Brave NBC 1.6
52 Superstore NBC 1.6
52 Kevin Can Wait CBS 1.6
52 Life In Pieces CBS 1.6
52 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.6
52 American Housewife ABC 1.6
52 Black-ish ABC 1.6
52 Dancing With The Stars ABC 1.6
52 Ghosted Fox 1.6
62 Good Girls NBC 1.5
62 60 Minutes CBS 1.5
62 Blue Bloods CBS 1.5
62 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.5
62 Scorpion CBS 1.5
62 Designated Survivor ABC 1.5
62 Shark Tank ABC 1.5
69 Ellen’s Game Of Games (Enc) NBC 1.4
69 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 1.4
69 Speechless ABC 1.4
69 The Four Fox 1.4
69 The X-Files Fox 1.4
74 The Big Bang Theory (Enc) CBS 1.3
74 Me, Myself & I CBS 1.3
74 Young Sheldon (Enc) CBS 1.3
74 Fresh Off The Boat ABC 1.3
74 Bob’s Burgers Fox 1.3
74 Lethal Weapon Fox 1.3
80 Better Late Than Never NBC 1.2
80 Blindspot NBC 1.2
80 Rise NBC 1.2
80 The Wall NBC 1.2
80 9JKL CBS 1.2
80 MacGyver CBS 1.2
80 Man With A Plan CBS 1.2
80 Wisdom Of The Crowd CBS 1.2
80 Marvel’s Inhumans ABC 1.2
80 Shark Tank (Sun 10 PM) ABC 1.2
80 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox 1.2
80 Gotham Fox 1.2
80 Hell’s Kitchen Fox 1.2
80 LA To Vegas Fox 1.2
80 The Last Man On Earth Fox 1.2
80 MasterChef Jr Fox 1.2
80 The Mick Fox 1.2
97 A.P. Bio NBC 1.1
97 Dateline (Fri) NBC 1.1
97 Timeless NBC 1.1
97 Instinct CBS 1.1
97 Superior Donuts CBS 1.1
97 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 1.1
97 Deception ABC 1.1
97 Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC 1.1
97 The Mayor ABC 1.1
97 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 1.1
97 Lucifer Fox 1.1
97 The Flash CW 1.1
109 Dateline Classic (Fri) NBC 1.0
109 Little Big Shots NBC 1.0
109 Code Black CBS 1.0
109 Madam Secretary CBS 1.0
109 Alex, Inc ABC 1.0
109 America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 PM Alt) ABC 1.0
109 The Crossing ABC 1.0
109 For The People ABC 1.0
109 Kevin Probably Saves The World ABC 1.0
109 New Girl Fox 1.0
109 Black Lightning CW 1.0
120 Great News NBC 0.9
120 The Big Bang Theory (9-9:30 PM) CBS 0.9
120 Living Biblically CBS 0.9
120 Child Support ABC 0.9
120 Once Upon A Time ABC 0.9
120 Supergirl CW 0.9
126 Chicago PD (Enc) NBC 0.8
126 Law & Order: SVU (Enc) NBC 0.8
126 Running Wild With Bear Grylls NBC 0.8
126 60 Minutes Presents CBS 0.8
126 Elementary CBS 0.8
126 NCIS (Enc) CBS 0.8
126 SEAL Team (Enc) CBS 0.8
126 Saturday Night Football Primetime Pre-Game ABC 0.8
126 Match Game Primetime ABC 0.8
126 College Football Primetime Fox 0.8
126 So You Think You Can Dance Fox 0.8
126 DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow CW 0.8
126 Riverdale CW 0.8
126 Supernatural CW 0.8
140 Champions NBC 0.7
140 Dateline Classic (Sun) NBC 0.7
140 Dateline (Sun) NBC 0.7
140 Genius Jr NBC 0.7
140 SNL Primetime (Sat) NBC 0.7
140 Taken NBC 0.7
140 48 Hours CBS 0.7
140 Criminal Minds (Enc) CBS 0.7
140 Hawaii Five-0 (Enc) CBS 0.7
140 S.W.A.T. (Enc) CBS 0.7
140 20/20 (Fri) ABC 0.7
140 Quantico ABC 0.7
140 9-1-1 (Enc) Fox 0.7
140 Showtime At The Apollo Fox 0.7
140 UFC On Fox Primetime Fox 0.7
155 Dateline Mystery NBC 0.6
155 Superstore (Enc) NBC 0.6
155 48 Hours Presents CBS 0.6
155 Bull (Enc) CBS 0.6
155 NCIS: New Orleans (Enc) CBS 0.6
155 Undercover Boss CBS 0.6
155 Ten Days In The Valley ABC 0.6
155 The Exorcist Fox 0.6
155 Arrow CW 0.6
155 The Originals cW 0.6
155 Chicago Fire (Enc) NBC 0.5
155 Chicago Med (Enc) NBC 0.5
155 Little Big Shots (Enc) NBC 0.5
155 Will & Grace (Enc) NBC 0.5
155 Will & Grace (Sat) NBC 0.5
155 Blue Bloods CBS 0.5
155 NBA Countdown Primetime (Sat) ABC 0.5
155 Toy Box ABC 0.5
155 9-1-1 (Fri) Fox 0.5
155 Bob’s Burgers (Sun 7 PM) Fox 0.5
155 Family Guy (Enc) Fox 0.5
155 LA To Vegas (Enc) Fox 0.5
155 The Mick (Enc) Fox 0.5
155 The Simpsons (Enc) Fox 0.5
155 The 100 CW 0.5
155 iZombie CW 0.5
155 Jane The VIrgin CW 0.5
155 Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 0.5
183 Crimetime Saturday (8 PM) CBS 0.4
183 Crimetime Saturday (9 PM) CBS 0.4
183 Ransom CBS 0.4
183 20/20 (Fri) ABC 0.4
183 20/20 (Sat) ABC 0.4
183 Bob’s Burgers (Enc) Fox 0.4
183 Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sun 7 PM) Fox 0.4
183 Ghosted (Enc) Fox 0.4
183 LA To Vegas (Enc) Fox 0.4
183 The Resident (Enc) Fox 0.4
183 Whose Line Is It Anyway? CW 0.4
194 Superstore (Sat) NBC 0.3
194 American Idol (Sat) ABC 0.3
194 MasterChef Jr Fox 0.3
194 Premier Boxing Champions Fox 0.3
194 The Resident (Sat) Fox 0.3
194 Showtime At The Apollo (Sat) Fox 0.3
194 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.3
194 Dynasty CW 0.3
194 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Enc) CW 0.3
194 Valor CW 0.3
194 Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Enc) CW 0.3
206 Life Sentence CW 0.2
207 Masters Of Illusion CW 0.2
208 Masters Of Illusion (Enc) CW 0.2

Source: Nielsen; through Week 34 of 35-week season

2017-2018 Broadcast Season Rankings – Total Viewers
rank program network total viewers (in millions)
1 The Big Bang Theory CBS 18.634M
2 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 18.285M
3 Roseanne ABC 17.815M
4 This Is Us NBC 17.438M
5 NCIS CBS 16.718M
6 Young Sheldon CBS 16.296M
7 The Good Doctor ABC 15.610M
8 Bull CBS 14.374M
9 NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS + NFLN) CBS 14.230M
10 NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC + NFLN) NBC 13.583M
11 NFL Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff NBC 13.291M
12 Blue Bloods CBS 13.088M
13 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 12.228M
14 The Voice NBC 11.850M
15 The OT Fox 11.677M
16 60 Minutes CBS 11.562M
17 The Voice (Tue) NBC 11.173M
18 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 11.004M
19 Mom CBS 10.969M
20 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.829M
21 9-1-1 Fox 10.746M
22 Dancing With The Stars ABC 10.599M
23 NCIS: LA CBS 10.384M
24 Chicago PD NBC 10.323M
25 Survivor CBS 10.289M
26 Instinct CBS 10.164M
27 Chicago Med NBC 10.104M
28 SEAL Team CBS 9.872M
29 Chicago Fire NBC 9.678M
30 Criminal Minds CBS 9.585M
31 Football Night In America 3 NBC 9.577M
32 American Idol (Mon) ABC 9.447M
33 American Idol (Sun) ABC 9.306M
34 Ellen’s Game Of Games NBC 9.195M
35 S.W.A.T. CBS 9.133M
36 Will & Grace NBC 8.855M
37 Madam Secretary CBS 8.844M
38 MacGyver CBS 8.595M
39 Law & Order: SVU NBC 8.575M
40 Wisdom Of The Crowd CBS 8.508M
41 The Big Bang Theory (Enc) CBS 8.488M
42 The Blacklist NBC 8.412M
43 Scorpion CBS 8.376M
44 Life In Pieces CBS 8.277M
45 Designated Survivor ABC 7.974M
46 NCIS (Enc) CBS 7.941M
47 The Bachelor ABC 7.927M
48 Young Sheldon (Enc) CBS 7.202M
49 The Amazing Race CBS 7.702M
50 The Brave NBC 7.683M
51 Kevin Can Wait CBS 7.657M
52 Empire Fox 7.454M
53 Scandal ABC 7.406M
54 Station 19 ABC 7.363M
55 The Middle ABC 7.286M
56 NFL Thursday Night Kickoff 2 (CBS + NFLN) CBS 7.193M
57 Little Big Shots NBC 7.189M
58 Modern Family ABC 7.099M
59 The Resident Fox 7.029M
60 Code Black CBS 6.933M
61 Man With A Plan CBS 6.789M
62 Law & Order: True Crime NBC 6.728M
63 The Orville Fox 6.552M
64 How To Get Away With Murder ABC 6.424M
65 60 Minutes Presents CBS 6.299M
66 The Goldbergs ABC 6.264M
67 9JKL CBS 6.253M
68 Ellen’s Game Of Games (Enc) NBC 6.226M
69 Better Late Than Never NBC 6.201M
70 Me, Myself & I CBS 6.130M
71 Good Girls NBC 6.070M
72 The Wall NBC 6.003M
73 Bull (Enc) CBS 5.945M
74 Superior Donuts CBS 5.915M
75 The Crossing ABC 5.888M
76 Hawaii Five-0 (Enc) CBS 5.803M
77 The Good Place NBC 5.784M
78 Saturday Night College Football (8:07 PM) ABC 5.764M
79 Rise NBC 5.759M
80 Splitting Up Together ABC 5.758M
81 NCIS: New Orleans (Enc) CBS 5.671M
82 Dateline (Fri) NBC 5.647M
83 Blue Bloods (Enc) CBS 5.623M
84 American Housewife ABC 5.583M
85 Dateline Classic (Fri) NBC 5.540M
86 Shark Tank ABC 5.507M
87 Black-ish ABC 5.466M
88 Elementary CBS 5.421M
89 Deception ABC 5.414M
90 Lethal Weapon Fox 5.382M
91 The X-Files Fox 5.337M
92 Football Night In America 2 NBC 5.311M
93 America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 PM Alt) ABC 5.307M
94 SEAL Team (Enc) CBS 5.288M
95 Blindspot NBC 5.160M
96 Star Fox 5.124M
97 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.101M
98 Living Biblically CBS 5.072M
99 Gifted Fox 4.973M
100 Chicago PD (Enc) NBC 4.948M
101 Speechless ABC 4.883M
102 Superstore NBC 4.876M
103 The Big Bang Theory (9-9:30 PM) CBS 4.820M
104 Undercover Boss CBS 4.813M
105 S.W.A.T. (Enc) CBS 4.627M
106 48 Hours CBS 4.625M
107 Shark Tank (Sun 10 PM) ABC 4.591M
108 Fresh Off The Boat ABC 4.573M
109 Dateline Classic (Sun) NBC 4.425M
110 Taken NBC 4.383M
111 Criminal Minds (Enc) CBS 4.360M
112 Dateline (Sun) NBC 4.348M
113 Child Support ABC 4.346M
114 MasterChef Jr Fox 4.334M
115 Law & Order: SVU (Enc) NBC 4.313M
116 Timeless NBC 4.271M
117 The Four Fox 4.199M
118 For The People ABC 4.191M
119 Lucifer Fox 4.161M
120 Genius Jr NBC 4.147M
121 Marvel’s Inhumans ABC 4.136M
122 The Simpsons Fox 4.072M
123 Ghosted Fox 4.041M
124 Hell’s Kitchen Fox 4.030M
125 Kevin Probably Saves The World ABC 3.977M
126 20/20 (Fri) ABC 3.863M
127 Alex, Inc ABC 3.850M
128 48 Hours Presents CBS 3.835M
129 Gotham Fox 3.695M
130 The Mayor ABC 3.690M
131 Ten Days In The Valley ABC 3.666M
132 Saturday Night College Football Pre-Game ABC 3.601M
133 Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC 3.569M
134 A.P. Bio NBC 3.538M
135 Great News NBC 3.530M
136 Family Guy Fox 3.516M
137 LA To Vegas Fox 3.493M
138 NBA Saturday Primetime ABC 3.439M
139 9-1-1 (Enc) Fox 3.411M
140 Crimetime Saturday (9 PM) CBS 3.407M
141 Dateline Mystery NBC 3.388M
142 Match Game ABC 3.355M
143 Crimetime Saturday (8 PM) CBS 3.338M
144 Once Upon A Time ABC 3.325M
145 Running Wild With Bear Grylls NBC 3.270M
146 Chicago Fire (Enc) NBC 3.258M
147 Quantico ABC 3.215M
148 Ransom CBS 3.178M
149 The Mick Fox 3.129M
150 Chicago Med (Enc) NBC 3.036M
151 The Flash CW 3.046M
152 The Last Man On Earth fox 2.932M
153 SNL Primetime (Sat) NBC 2.843M
154 Supergirl CW 2.820M
155 Bob’s Burgers Fox 2.801M
156 Little Big Shots (Enc) NBC 2.761M
157 Showtime At The Apollo Fox 2.745M
158 Superstore (Enc) NBC 2.744M
159 20/20 (Sat) ABC 2.731M
160 Black Lightnigh CW 2.727M
161 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox 2.712M
162 So You Think You Can Dance Fox 2.673M
163 College Football Primetime Fox 2.623M
164 Champions nBC 2.490M
165 Toy Box ABC 2.409M
166 Supernatural CW 2.318M
167 9-1-1 (Fri) Fox 2.317M
168 Will & Grace (Enc) NBC 2.274M
169 Will & Grace (Sat) NBC 2.271M
170 DC”s Legends Of Tomorrow CW 2.237M
171 New Girl Fox 2.180M
172 American Idol (Sat) ABC 2.138M
173 Riverdale CW 2.115M
174 UFC On Fox Primetime Fox 2.081M
175 20/20 (Fri) ABC 2.047M
176 The Exorcist Fox 1.937M
177 NBA Countdown Saturday Primetime ABC 1.926M
178 Penn & Teller: Fool Us CW 1.857M
179 The Resident (Enc) Fox 1.848M
180 LA To Vegas (Enc) Fox 1.777M
181 Arrow CW 1.761M
182 The 100 CW 1.610M
183 The Resident (Sat) Fox 1.494M
184 The Simpsons (Enc) Fox 1.478M
185 The Mick (Enc) Fox 1.477M
186 Superstore (Sat) NBC 1.470M
187 Valor CW 1.431M
188 The Originals CW 1.364M
189 Whose Line Is It Anyway? CW 1.312M
190 Family Guy (Enc) Fox 1.292M
191 Bob’s Burgers (Sun 7 PM) Fox 1.241M
191 iZombie CW 1.241M
193 Jane The Virgin CW 1.231M
194 Showtime At The Apollo (Sat) Fox 1.217M
195 Premier Boxing Champions Primetime Fox 1.206M
196 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fox 1.198M
197 MasterChef Jr (Sat) Fox 1.151M
198 Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Enc) CW 1.130M
199 LA To Vegas (Sun) Fox 1.124M
200 Bob’s Burgers (Enc) Fox 1.095M
201 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Enc) CW 1.086M
202 Ghosted (Enc) Fox 1.033M
203 Dynasty CW 0.968M
204 Masters Of Illusion (Enc) CW 0.957M
205 Masters Of Illusion CW 0.954M
206 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend CW 0.796M
207 Life Sentence CW 0.710M

Source: Nielsen; through Week 34 of 35-week season