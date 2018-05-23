CBS’ The Big Bang Theory will finish the 2017-2018 TV season as the country’s most watched series with an average of 18.634 million viewers. NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football is the season’s highest-rated series in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 6.2 rating; it also takes the No. 2 spot in overall audience (18.285M).
In the demo, NBC’s sophomore series This is Us (5.4) follows football, while Big Bang ranks No. 5 (4.4).
In a TV season that re-defined “new” and “canceled,”Roseannewas the most successful “new” series launch, ranking No. 3 in total viewers (17.815M) and in the demo (5.0). Its mid-March launch made headlines, outstripping every scripted series of the season except the post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us.
Some say it’s not “new,” being an update of a comedy series; others argue it debuted before some of our current industry execs were born, and went off the air when they were just graduating from didies. Hard-liners insist CBS’ Young Sheldon is the wrapping season’s most watched new series, averaging 16.296M viewers, while ABC’s The Good Doctor is tops among the freshman crop in the demo (3.4), followed closely by Young Sheldon (3.3).
ABC’s Child Support (0.86) is the lowest-rated new series to score a renewal this season, while ABC’s For the People (1.03) is the lowest-rated new scripted series. And NBC’s A.P. Bio is the least watched freshman series (3.538M) to snag a Season 2.
Fox this year placed four programs in the New Series Top 10 demo-wise — a bragging list that includes several ties. Fox’s entries: 9-1-1, Orville, The Gifted and The Resident. ABC and CBS landed three apiece (in addition to The Good Doctor, ABC’s list includes Splitting Up Together and Station 19, while CBS’ list features Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T and SEAL Team). NBC’s list-maker is Ellen’s Game of Games.
Here are the preliminary season-ending rankings in the demo and total viewers, with one week left in the official season. We’ll update with the final numbers next week:
2017-2018 Broadcast Season Rankings – 18-49 Demo
Rank
program
network
rating
1
NFL Sunday Night Football
NBC
6.2
2
This Is Us
NBC
5.4
3
Roseanne
ABC
5.0
4
NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS+NFLN)
CBS
4.5
5
The Big Bang Theory
CBS
4.4
6
NFL Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff
NBC
4.3
7
NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC+NFLN)
NBC
4.0
8
The OT
Fox
3.8
9
The Good Doctor
ABC
3.4
10
Young Sheldon
CBS
3.3
11
Grey’s Anatomy
ABC
3.2
12
Football Night In America 3
NBC
3.1
13
9-1-1
Fox
3.0
14
Will & Grace
NBC
2.8
15
Empire
Fox
2.6
16
The Voice
NBC
2.5
17
Survivor
CBS
2.4
17
The Bachelor
ABC
2.4
19
Ellen’s Game Of Games
NBC
2.3
19
The Voice (Tues)
NBC
2.3
21
Chicago PD
NBC
2.2
21
Modern Family
ABC
2.2
23
Law & Order: SVU
NBC
2.1
23
NCIS
CBS
2.1
23
Scandal
ABC
2.1
26
Chicago Fire
NBC
2.0
26
Chicago Med
NBC
2.0
26
Criminal Minds
CBS
2.0
26
Mom
CBS
2.0
26
American Idol (Mon)
ABC
2.0
26
American Idol (Sun)
ABC
2.0
26
How To Get Away With Murder
ABC
2.0
26
The Orville
Fox
2.0
34
The Good Place
NBC
1.9
34
Bull
CBS
1.9
34
The Middle
ABC
1.9
37
The Amazing Race
CBS
1.8
37
NFL Thursday Night Kickoff (CBS + NFLN)
CBS
1.8
37
The Goldbergs
ABC
1.8
37
Splitting Up Together
ABC
1.8
41
Football Night In America 2
NBC
1.7
41
Law & Order: True Crime
NBC
1.7
41
S.W.A.T.
CBS
1.7
41
SEAL Team
CBS
1.7
41
Saturday Night College Football (8:07 PM)
ABC
1.7
41
Station 19
ABC
1.7
41
Family Guy
Fox
1.7
41
Gifted
Fox
1.7
41
The Resident
Fox
1.7
41
The Simpsons
Fox
1.7
41
Star
Fox
1.7
52
The Blacklist
NBC
1.6
52
The Brave
NBC
1.6
52
Superstore
NBC
1.6
52
Kevin Can Wait
CBS
1.6
52
Life In Pieces
CBS
1.6
52
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
1.6
52
American Housewife
ABC
1.6
52
Black-ish
ABC
1.6
52
Dancing With The Stars
ABC
1.6
52
Ghosted
Fox
1.6
62
Good Girls
NBC
1.5
62
60 Minutes
CBS
1.5
62
Blue Bloods
CBS
1.5
62
Hawaii Five-0
CBS
1.5
62
Scorpion
CBS
1.5
62
Designated Survivor
ABC
1.5
62
Shark Tank
ABC
1.5
69
Ellen’s Game Of Games (Enc)
NBC
1.4
69
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
1.4
69
Speechless
ABC
1.4
69
The Four
Fox
1.4
69
The X-Files
Fox
1.4
74
The Big Bang Theory (Enc)
CBS
1.3
74
Me, Myself & I
CBS
1.3
74
Young Sheldon (Enc)
CBS
1.3
74
Fresh Off The Boat
ABC
1.3
74
Bob’s Burgers
Fox
1.3
74
Lethal Weapon
Fox
1.3
80
Better Late Than Never
NBC
1.2
80
Blindspot
NBC
1.2
80
Rise
NBC
1.2
80
The Wall
NBC
1.2
80
9JKL
CBS
1.2
80
MacGyver
CBS
1.2
80
Man With A Plan
CBS
1.2
80
Wisdom Of The Crowd
CBS
1.2
80
Marvel’s Inhumans
ABC
1.2
80
Shark Tank (Sun 10 PM)
ABC
1.2
80
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fox
1.2
80
Gotham
Fox
1.2
80
Hell’s Kitchen
Fox
1.2
80
LA To Vegas
Fox
1.2
80
The Last Man On Earth
Fox
1.2
80
MasterChef Jr
Fox
1.2
80
The Mick
Fox
1.2
97
A.P. Bio
NBC
1.1
97
Dateline (Fri)
NBC
1.1
97
Timeless
NBC
1.1
97
Instinct
CBS
1.1
97
Superior Donuts
CBS
1.1
97
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC
1.1
97
Deception
ABC
1.1
97
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ABC
1.1
97
The Mayor
ABC
1.1
97
NBA Saturday Primetime
ABC
1.1
97
Lucifer
Fox
1.1
97
The Flash
CW
1.1
109
Dateline Classic (Fri)
NBC
1.0
109
Little Big Shots
NBC
1.0
109
Code Black
CBS
1.0
109
Madam Secretary
CBS
1.0
109
Alex, Inc
ABC
1.0
109
America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 PM Alt)
ABC
1.0
109
The Crossing
ABC
1.0
109
For The People
ABC
1.0
109
Kevin Probably Saves The World
ABC
1.0
109
New Girl
Fox
1.0
109
Black Lightning
CW
1.0
120
Great News
NBC
0.9
120
The Big Bang Theory (9-9:30 PM)
CBS
0.9
120
Living Biblically
CBS
0.9
120
Child Support
ABC
0.9
120
Once Upon A Time
ABC
0.9
120
Supergirl
CW
0.9
126
Chicago PD (Enc)
NBC
0.8
126
Law & Order: SVU (Enc)
NBC
0.8
126
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
NBC
0.8
126
60 Minutes Presents
CBS
0.8
126
Elementary
CBS
0.8
126
NCIS (Enc)
CBS
0.8
126
SEAL Team (Enc)
CBS
0.8
126
Saturday Night Football Primetime Pre-Game
ABC
0.8
126
Match Game Primetime
ABC
0.8
126
College Football Primetime
Fox
0.8
126
So You Think You Can Dance
Fox
0.8
126
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow
CW
0.8
126
Riverdale
CW
0.8
126
Supernatural
CW
0.8
140
Champions
NBC
0.7
140
Dateline Classic (Sun)
NBC
0.7
140
Dateline (Sun)
NBC
0.7
140
Genius Jr
NBC
0.7
140
SNL Primetime (Sat)
NBC
0.7
140
Taken
NBC
0.7
140
48 Hours
CBS
0.7
140
Criminal Minds (Enc)
CBS
0.7
140
Hawaii Five-0 (Enc)
CBS
0.7
140
S.W.A.T. (Enc)
CBS
0.7
140
20/20 (Fri)
ABC
0.7
140
Quantico
ABC
0.7
140
9-1-1 (Enc)
Fox
0.7
140
Showtime At The Apollo
Fox
0.7
140
UFC On Fox Primetime
Fox
0.7
155
Dateline Mystery
NBC
0.6
155
Superstore (Enc)
NBC
0.6
155
48 Hours Presents
CBS
0.6
155
Bull (Enc)
CBS
0.6
155
NCIS: New Orleans (Enc)
CBS
0.6
155
Undercover Boss
CBS
0.6
155
Ten Days In The Valley
ABC
0.6
155
The Exorcist
Fox
0.6
155
Arrow
CW
0.6
155
The Originals
cW
0.6
155
Chicago Fire (Enc)
NBC
0.5
155
Chicago Med (Enc)
NBC
0.5
155
Little Big Shots (Enc)
NBC
0.5
155
Will & Grace (Enc)
NBC
0.5
155
Will & Grace (Sat)
NBC
0.5
155
Blue Bloods
CBS
0.5
155
NBA Countdown Primetime (Sat)
ABC
0.5
155
Toy Box
ABC
0.5
155
9-1-1 (Fri)
Fox
0.5
155
Bob’s Burgers (Sun 7 PM)
Fox
0.5
155
Family Guy (Enc)
Fox
0.5
155
LA To Vegas (Enc)
Fox
0.5
155
The Mick (Enc)
Fox
0.5
155
The Simpsons (Enc)
Fox
0.5
155
The 100
CW
0.5
155
iZombie
CW
0.5
155
Jane The VIrgin
CW
0.5
155
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
CW
0.5
183
Crimetime Saturday (8 PM)
CBS
0.4
183
Crimetime Saturday (9 PM)
CBS
0.4
183
Ransom
CBS
0.4
183
20/20 (Fri)
ABC
0.4
183
20/20 (Sat)
ABC
0.4
183
Bob’s Burgers (Enc)
Fox
0.4
183
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sun 7 PM)
Fox
0.4
183
Ghosted (Enc)
Fox
0.4
183
LA To Vegas (Enc)
Fox
0.4
183
The Resident (Enc)
Fox
0.4
183
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
CW
0.4
194
Superstore (Sat)
NBC
0.3
194
American Idol (Sat)
ABC
0.3
194
MasterChef Jr
Fox
0.3
194
Premier Boxing Champions
Fox
0.3
194
The Resident (Sat)
Fox
0.3
194
Showtime At The Apollo (Sat)
Fox
0.3
194
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
CW
0.3
194
Dynasty
CW
0.3
194
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Enc)
CW
0.3
194
Valor
CW
0.3
194
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Enc)
CW
0.3
206
Life Sentence
CW
0.2
207
Masters Of Illusion
CW
0.2
208
Masters Of Illusion (Enc)
CW
0.2
Source: Nielsen; through Week 34 of 35-week season
2017-2018 Broadcast Season Rankings – Total Viewers
rank
program
network
total viewers (in millions)
1
The Big Bang Theory
CBS
18.634M
2
NFL Sunday Night Football
NBC
18.285M
3
Roseanne
ABC
17.815M
4
This Is Us
NBC
17.438M
5
NCIS
CBS
16.718M
6
Young Sheldon
CBS
16.296M
7
The Good Doctor
ABC
15.610M
8
Bull
CBS
14.374M
9
NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS + NFLN)
CBS
14.230M
10
NFL Thursday Night Football (NBC + NFLN)
NBC
13.583M
11
NFL Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff
NBC
13.291M
12
Blue Bloods
CBS
13.088M
13
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
12.228M
14
The Voice
NBC
11.850M
15
The OT
Fox
11.677M
16
60 Minutes
CBS
11.562M
17
The Voice (Tue)
NBC
11.173M
18
Hawaii Five-0
CBS
11.004M
19
Mom
CBS
10.969M
20
Grey’s Anatomy
ABC
10.829M
21
9-1-1
Fox
10.746M
22
Dancing With The Stars
ABC
10.599M
23
NCIS: LA
CBS
10.384M
24
Chicago PD
NBC
10.323M
25
Survivor
CBS
10.289M
26
Instinct
CBS
10.164M
27
Chicago Med
NBC
10.104M
28
SEAL Team
CBS
9.872M
29
Chicago Fire
NBC
9.678M
30
Criminal Minds
CBS
9.585M
31
Football Night In America 3
NBC
9.577M
32
American Idol (Mon)
ABC
9.447M
33
American Idol (Sun)
ABC
9.306M
34
Ellen’s Game Of Games
NBC
9.195M
35
S.W.A.T.
CBS
9.133M
36
Will & Grace
NBC
8.855M
37
Madam Secretary
CBS
8.844M
38
MacGyver
CBS
8.595M
39
Law & Order: SVU
NBC
8.575M
40
Wisdom Of The Crowd
CBS
8.508M
41
The Big Bang Theory (Enc)
CBS
8.488M
42
The Blacklist
NBC
8.412M
43
Scorpion
CBS
8.376M
44
Life In Pieces
CBS
8.277M
45
Designated Survivor
ABC
7.974M
46
NCIS (Enc)
CBS
7.941M
47
The Bachelor
ABC
7.927M
48
Young Sheldon (Enc)
CBS
7.202M
49
The Amazing Race
CBS
7.702M
50
The Brave
NBC
7.683M
51
Kevin Can Wait
CBS
7.657M
52
Empire
Fox
7.454M
53
Scandal
ABC
7.406M
54
Station 19
ABC
7.363M
55
The Middle
ABC
7.286M
56
NFL Thursday Night Kickoff 2 (CBS + NFLN)
CBS
7.193M
57
Little Big Shots
NBC
7.189M
58
Modern Family
ABC
7.099M
59
The Resident
Fox
7.029M
60
Code Black
CBS
6.933M
61
Man With A Plan
CBS
6.789M
62
Law & Order: True Crime
NBC
6.728M
63
The Orville
Fox
6.552M
64
How To Get Away With Murder
ABC
6.424M
65
60 Minutes Presents
CBS
6.299M
66
The Goldbergs
ABC
6.264M
67
9JKL
CBS
6.253M
68
Ellen’s Game Of Games (Enc)
NBC
6.226M
69
Better Late Than Never
NBC
6.201M
70
Me, Myself & I
CBS
6.130M
71
Good Girls
NBC
6.070M
72
The Wall
NBC
6.003M
73
Bull (Enc)
CBS
5.945M
74
Superior Donuts
CBS
5.915M
75
The Crossing
ABC
5.888M
76
Hawaii Five-0 (Enc)
CBS
5.803M
77
The Good Place
NBC
5.784M
78
Saturday Night College Football (8:07 PM)
ABC
5.764M
79
Rise
NBC
5.759M
80
Splitting Up Together
ABC
5.758M
81
NCIS: New Orleans (Enc)
CBS
5.671M
82
Dateline (Fri)
NBC
5.647M
83
Blue Bloods (Enc)
CBS
5.623M
84
American Housewife
ABC
5.583M
85
Dateline Classic (Fri)
NBC
5.540M
86
Shark Tank
ABC
5.507M
87
Black-ish
ABC
5.466M
88
Elementary
CBS
5.421M
89
Deception
ABC
5.414M
90
Lethal Weapon
Fox
5.382M
91
The X-Files
Fox
5.337M
92
Football Night In America 2
NBC
5.311M
93
America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 PM Alt)
ABC
5.307M
94
SEAL Team (Enc)
CBS
5.288M
95
Blindspot
NBC
5.160M
96
Star
Fox
5.124M
97
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC
5.101M
98
Living Biblically
CBS
5.072M
99
Gifted
Fox
4.973M
100
Chicago PD (Enc)
NBC
4.948M
101
Speechless
ABC
4.883M
102
Superstore
NBC
4.876M
103
The Big Bang Theory (9-9:30 PM)
CBS
4.820M
104
Undercover Boss
CBS
4.813M
105
S.W.A.T. (Enc)
CBS
4.627M
106
48 Hours
CBS
4.625M
107
Shark Tank (Sun 10 PM)
ABC
4.591M
108
Fresh Off The Boat
ABC
4.573M
109
Dateline Classic (Sun)
NBC
4.425M
110
Taken
NBC
4.383M
111
Criminal Minds (Enc)
CBS
4.360M
112
Dateline (Sun)
NBC
4.348M
113
Child Support
ABC
4.346M
114
MasterChef Jr
Fox
4.334M
115
Law & Order: SVU (Enc)
NBC
4.313M
116
Timeless
NBC
4.271M
117
The Four
Fox
4.199M
118
For The People
ABC
4.191M
119
Lucifer
Fox
4.161M
120
Genius Jr
NBC
4.147M
121
Marvel’s Inhumans
ABC
4.136M
122
The Simpsons
Fox
4.072M
123
Ghosted
Fox
4.041M
124
Hell’s Kitchen
Fox
4.030M
125
Kevin Probably Saves The World
ABC
3.977M
126
20/20 (Fri)
ABC
3.863M
127
Alex, Inc
ABC
3.850M
128
48 Hours Presents
CBS
3.835M
129
Gotham
Fox
3.695M
130
The Mayor
ABC
3.690M
131
Ten Days In The Valley
ABC
3.666M
132
Saturday Night College Football Pre-Game
ABC
3.601M
133
Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ABC
3.569M
134
A.P. Bio
NBC
3.538M
135
Great News
NBC
3.530M
136
Family Guy
Fox
3.516M
137
LA To Vegas
Fox
3.493M
138
NBA Saturday Primetime
ABC
3.439M
139
9-1-1 (Enc)
Fox
3.411M
140
Crimetime Saturday (9 PM)
CBS
3.407M
141
Dateline Mystery
NBC
3.388M
142
Match Game
ABC
3.355M
143
Crimetime Saturday (8 PM)
CBS
3.338M
144
Once Upon A Time
ABC
3.325M
145
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
NBC
3.270M
146
Chicago Fire (Enc)
NBC
3.258M
147
Quantico
ABC
3.215M
148
Ransom
CBS
3.178M
149
The Mick
Fox
3.129M
150
Chicago Med (Enc)
NBC
3.036M
151
The Flash
CW
3.046M
152
The Last Man On Earth
fox
2.932M
153
SNL Primetime (Sat)
NBC
2.843M
154
Supergirl
CW
2.820M
155
Bob’s Burgers
Fox
2.801M
156
Little Big Shots (Enc)
NBC
2.761M
157
Showtime At The Apollo
Fox
2.745M
158
Superstore (Enc)
NBC
2.744M
159
20/20 (Sat)
ABC
2.731M
160
Black Lightnigh
CW
2.727M
161
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fox
2.712M
162
So You Think You Can Dance
Fox
2.673M
163
College Football Primetime
Fox
2.623M
164
Champions
nBC
2.490M
165
Toy Box
ABC
2.409M
166
Supernatural
CW
2.318M
167
9-1-1 (Fri)
Fox
2.317M
168
Will & Grace (Enc)
NBC
2.274M
169
Will & Grace (Sat)
NBC
2.271M
170
DC”s Legends Of Tomorrow
CW
2.237M
171
New Girl
Fox
2.180M
172
American Idol (Sat)
ABC
2.138M
173
Riverdale
CW
2.115M
174
UFC On Fox Primetime
Fox
2.081M
175
20/20 (Fri)
ABC
2.047M
176
The Exorcist
Fox
1.937M
177
NBA Countdown Saturday Primetime
ABC
1.926M
178
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
CW
1.857M
179
The Resident (Enc)
Fox
1.848M
180
LA To Vegas (Enc)
Fox
1.777M
181
Arrow
CW
1.761M
182
The 100
CW
1.610M
183
The Resident (Sat)
Fox
1.494M
184
The Simpsons (Enc)
Fox
1.478M
185
The Mick (Enc)
Fox
1.477M
186
Superstore (Sat)
NBC
1.470M
187
Valor
CW
1.431M
188
The Originals
CW
1.364M
189
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
CW
1.312M
190
Family Guy (Enc)
Fox
1.292M
191
Bob’s Burgers (Sun 7 PM)
Fox
1.241M
191
iZombie
CW
1.241M
193
Jane The Virgin
CW
1.231M
194
Showtime At The Apollo (Sat)
Fox
1.217M
195
Premier Boxing Champions Primetime
Fox
1.206M
196
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fox
1.198M
197
MasterChef Jr (Sat)
Fox
1.151M
198
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Enc)
CW
1.130M
199
LA To Vegas (Sun)
Fox
1.124M
200
Bob’s Burgers (Enc)
Fox
1.095M
201
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Enc)
CW
1.086M
202
Ghosted (Enc)
Fox
1.033M
203
Dynasty
CW
0.968M
204
Masters Of Illusion (Enc)
CW
0.957M
205
Masters Of Illusion
CW
0.954M
206
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
CW
0.796M
207
Life Sentence
CW
0.710M
Source: Nielsen; through Week 34 of 35-week season