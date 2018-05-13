SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix has yet to announce whether there will be third season of 13 Reasons Why, but if there is, it will be without Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker).

Langford said goodbye to the character in the season finale.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1,” Langford said in an interview with EW. “In a way, doing that scene in episode 13, I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

The episode she’s referring to is the Season 2 finale, titled “Bye.” In the scene Hannah’s (Langford) spirit enters the church as Clay (Dylan Minnette) watches, then she exits, seemingly finally crossing over into a peaceful afterlife.

“It was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her,” Langford says. “It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey.”

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.