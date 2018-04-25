Family Guy‘s designated Emmy pitchman, Peter Griffin, is back on duty this year with another current events reference in his blunt message to voters.

“We predicted Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weisntein. Open DVD to see who’s next,” Griffin says on the mailer cover. If you are curious, we did open it, and there is a mirror inside, jokingly making every Emmy voter a suspect.

The Family Guy patriarch is referring to a scene on the animated comedy about Spacey and a comment made by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane about Weinsetin — both years before the sexual harassment scandals involving the Hollywood heavyweights hit last fall.

If you need a refresher, here is what they were about.

20th TV

A gag from Season 4 of Family Guy features baby Stewie running naked through a shopping mall screaming, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!” The 2005 clip resurfaced last year in the wake of the first accusations against Spacey. The Oscar winner and former House of Cards star apologized to Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who had detailed claims that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

MacFarlane joked about Weinstein while announcing the Best Supporting Actress nominees with Emma Stone at the 2013 Oscars. After the names were read, MacFarlane quipped: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” In the wake of the slew of allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, MacFarlane last year said that he made the remark to stand up to Weinstein after his friend, actress Jessica Barth, had confided in him about her harrowing experience with the producer.

You can watch both clips below:

In last year’s Family Guy Emmy mailer, Peter Griffin channeled Kellyanne Conway in her military-style Inauguration Day outfit, borrowing her signature “alternative fact” phrase to hawk his show. He has previously taken on Donald Trump and former Gov. Chris Christie.