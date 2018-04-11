Disney Junior has given the green light to T.O.T.S., an animated comedy for kids age 2-7, for premiere in 2019.

Created by Travis Braun (Disney Junior’s Vampirina and Disney Channel’s upcoming series Fast Layne), T.O.T.S. is about the hilarious adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kind-hearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transfer Service (T.O.T.S.). As new members of the esteemed team, these junior flyers must take tender care in transferring baby animals – kittens, cubs, calves, bunnies, puppies and joeys among them – from the nursery to their forever families around the globe. Together, they will learn how to nurture and care for the babies and use creative thinking and problem solving to model for young viewers that there isn’t just one way to achieve a goal.

Braun also serves as co-executive producer. Vic Cook (Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) is executive producer and director; Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear) is co-executive producer and supervising director; and Guy Toubes (The Stinky & Dirty Show) is story editor. The series is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.

Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming, Disney Junior, said, “Travis has created an imaginative and funny series that features all of the heart and relatable stories that Disney Junior is known for, while also encouraging young viewers to follow their high-flying dreams and recognize that, through teamwork and persistence, anything is possible.”

Braun is managed by Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.