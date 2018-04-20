The birds are back in town — well, not yet, but next year’s sequel to The Angry Birds Movie has set its voice cast. Among those joining the avians-vs.-pigs toon franchise from Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment are Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina and Lil Rel Howery.

Also set for Angry Birds 2 are Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett and Brooklynn Prince. They join returning actors Jason Sudeikis as the temperamental Red; Josh Gad as speedy Chuck; Bill Hader as Leonard, king of the pigs; Danny McBride as the volatile Bomb; and Peter Dinklage as the stentorian voice of the legendary Mighty Eagle.

Sony Animation

The sequel is directed by Thurop Van Orman, with co-director John Rice co-directing. Peter Ackerman, whose credits range from 2002’s Ice Age to FX’s Cold War thriller The Americans, is writing the screenplay. David Maisel and Catherine Winder are executive producers.

Returning producer John Cohen said more cast announcement are landing soon.

“I’m thrilled about our incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious people we’ve brought together for the sequel,” he said. “We’re so happy that Jason, Josh, Bill, Danny, and Peter are back for a second adventure joined by Leslie, Rachel, Sterling, Eugenio and this awesome ensemble of new talent.”

Set to roost on September 20, 2019, Angry Birds 2 follows the 2016 original, which nested with $352 million worldwide to become one of the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.