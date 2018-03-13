YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki talked about a new effort to combat conspiracy theories in an effort to keep the platform from peddling misinformation.

Wojcicki said YouTube will begin to show information from third-party sources, including Wikipedia, to provide facts around widely accepted events, like the moon landing. For now, these “information cues” will appear next to videos that generate significant debate on the platform.

“Our goal is to start with a list of conspiracies around the internet where there’s a lot of active discussion,” Bloomberg quoted her as saying during the South by Southwest conference in Austin.

The announcement comes after YouTube pulled a video from noted Internet conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claimed that the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a “deep state false flag operation,” and that survivors who have emerged as vocal critics of the gun lobby were actors.

“We’re always exploring new ways to battle misinformation on YouTube,” said a spokesperson, adding, “These features will be rolling out in the coming months, but beyond that we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”