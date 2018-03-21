TV Land’s Younger may be getting older, but it’s coming off its highest-rated season. And now we get a first look at Season 5, which the cable net said today will premiere at 10 PM June 5.

Check out the 360-degree table-read video with the stars above.

The series stars Sutton Foster as a fortysomething woman who pretends to be in her mid-20s in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard also star.

Season 4 drew a .85 in adults 25-54, up 31% vs the prior season; 1.31 with women 25-54 (+31%); .72 with adults 18-49 (+32%); 1.13 with women 18-49 (+31%); and 1.3 million total viewers (+29%). The season finale, “Irish Goodbye,” notched series highs with a .82 with adults 18-49 and a 1.30 with women 18-49.

Created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, Younger has Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.