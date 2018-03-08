EXCLUSIVE: In a new clip from the Stacy Cochran’s Write When You Get Work, we are given a taste of the Manhattan-set drama starring Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Rachel Keller (Legion).

The film follows Ruth Duffy (Keller) an assistant at a pricey school for girls in Manhattan who is barely getting by. She is managing to move beyond the trouble and loss of her teenage years. Jonny Collins (Wittrock) is working local jobs and lives as a shady thief near the Throgs Neck Bridge in the Bronx. Jonny was obsessed with Ruth in high school and after years apart, the two cross paths and he infiltrates her life with the unwitting involvement of Nan and Steven Noble (Mortimer, James Ransone).

Written and directed by Cochran with cinematography from Oscar-winner Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood), the film will make its world premiere at SXSW at 11 AM on March 12 at the Stateside Theatre.