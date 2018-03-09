Blake Anderson, co-creator and star of Comedy Central’s Workaholics, has been cast as a series regular opposite Kether Donohue and Brandon Mychal Smith in NBC’s multi-0camera comedy pilot Like Family, from Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Martin and directed by James Burrows, Like Family centers on centers on Aubrey (Donohue) and Artie (Brandon Mychal Smith) who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up together in foster care, but are discovering that such closeness makes adulthood even more complicated.

Anderson will play Mason, a typical millennial who is completely self-assured with nothing backing it up other than a lifetime of his parents telling him he’s great.

Also previously cast in the pilot was Once Upon a Time‘s Rebecca Mader. Martin, Hayes and Milliner executive produce.

Anderson was co-creator, writer, producer and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons. He will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy feature Game Over, Man, which he is starring in and executive producing alongside his Workaholics cohorts Adam Devine and Anders Holm. Anderson also is co-producing the upcoming Netflix comedy Eggplant Emoji alongside Devine and Holm. Anderson is repped by Avalon, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes.