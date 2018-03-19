Women in Entertainment, an organization dedicated to the advancement of women working in the entertainment industry, is partnering with the Television Academy Foundation for the first Women in Television Summit.

Organizers say the initiative will bring together preeminent intersectional leaders in television for a series of discussions centered on case-histories and best practices in the television industry. The day- long event will be held at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA, on May 21.

The inaugural summit will feature panels and q&as and focus on stories of success, highlighting those who have challenged the status quo, overcome obstacles, and championed inclusivity within the television industry. Participants are yet-to-be announced.

“This is a watershed moment in time. We are thrilled to bring our content to life with a program dedicated to television,” said Gretchen McCourt, Co-Founder of Women in Entertainment. “This partnership with the Television Academy Foundation creates a new opportunity to share tools and strategies for success.”

“Creating these events and inspiring one another is the most valuable thing that WIE can do for the future,” said Renee Rossi, Co-Founder of Women in Entertainment. “Helping women channel their strength is crucial, and we are thrilled to advance the conversation about women in television.”

“We are excited to partner with Women in Entertainment to bring the Women in Television Summit to the industry, the public, and the next generation of television leaders,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “This program is an extension of our Power of TV initiative which showcases the power of our medium to promote positive social change through compelling storytelling and inclusivity behind and in front of the camera.”

More information on the summit can be found here.