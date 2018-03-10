EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at Eugene Kotlyarenko’s millennial romance Wobble Palace, which has its world premiere in a couple of hours in the Visions section at SXSW. The film, which stars Dasha Nekrasova, Jack Kilmer and Kotlyarenko, follows a couple on the verge of a nervous break-up a week before the 2016 election.

Desperate to make new connections, Jane (Nekrasova) and Eugene (Kotlyarenko) find themselves in a series of unpredictable misadventures, sexual escapades, and emotional traumas. It’s a manic romp of lust and mistrust, revealing the identity crises and narcissistic self-loathing at the core of the millennial experience.

Visit Films is handling sales in Austin. The film bows tonight at 9:45 PM local time at the Alamo Lamar C.

Kotlyarenko, who wrote this with Nekrasova, is a SXSW veteran, having showcased his A Wonderful Cloud at the festival in 2015.

