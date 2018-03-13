EXCLUSIVE: Will Sasso has booked a role in Boss Level, the action thriller starring Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo from writer-director Joe Carnahan.

The film follows a retired Special Forces veteran (Grillo) who is trapped in a never-ending loop resulting in his death. To end his suffering, he must figure out who is responsible and stop them. Gibson is Col. Clive Ventor, the powerful head of a shadowy program. Sasso will play Brett, Ventor’s confident, arrogant and a touch sadistic second-in-command.

Sasso’s recent TV work includes multiple episodes of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. He played Curly in the Farrelly brothers’ 2012 The Three Stooges, and is upcoming film projects include The Burning Woman for director Jake Scott and Scott Free Productions. Sasso is repped by D2 Management and APA

Boss Level is financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis and produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla. It is a co-production between EFO, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party, and Scott Free, whose Jules Daly will be exec producer. Highland Film Group has come on board to handle international rights.